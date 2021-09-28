Opera Browser Becomes Available In Microsoft Store On Windows

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, the personal browser of choice for hundreds of millions of people worldwide, becomes available in the Microsoft Store on Windows.

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, the personal browser of choice for hundreds of millions of people worldwide, becomes available in the Microsoft Store on Windows. This means Windows users will get easier access and more choice in picking their preferred browser. An easier access to the Norwegian company's superior set of features including a free, unlimited, built-in VPN and ad blocker, as well as built in messengers and social networks in the sidebar will allow Windows users to get a true browser alternative.

The addition of Opera to Microsoft Store means Windows users will be getting the browser directly in their OS, without the need to look for it on the Web.

For Opera, this represents another key relevant distribution channel and a way of reaching Windows users directly.

'We are very thankful to our users for supporting Opera and requesting that our browser become available in the Microsoft Store on Windows. Opening the Microsoft Store to other browsers is a step in the right direction of more user choice," said Damian Trelka, Head of the Opera desktop browser.

