OpenX Hires Veteran Ad-Tech Executive Mark Liao As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX today announced that the company has appointed Mark Liao as Chief Financial Officer, leading the company's financial strategy, accounting, business intelligence and revenue performance teams.

Liao comes to OpenX from Amobee, where he served as CFO for over three years. Liao has also held CFO positions at Turn and iSocket, as well as several senior roles at Yahoo! including VP of Business Operations and VP of Operations Finance for the Yahoo! Americas business.

"Mark has seen it all in digital media and advertising, from search to display to programmatic, and he is one of the most experienced financial operators in the industry," said John Gentry, CEO, OpenX. "This is a critical time for OpenX, with programmatic advertising's share of the media mix as large as it has ever been, and Mark is the perfect fit for us. In a very short period of time, he has already made a tremendous impact."

Liao comes to OpenX in a year filled with significant change and activity. Despite the global disruption caused by the onset of COVID-19, OpenX has continued to build out its data and identity offerings through the company's people-based marketing solution, OpenAudience, while also launching new products for both publishers and marketers, renewing SPO partnerships with multiple global holding companies, as well as bringing on new senior leadership across the sales organization.

In his role as CFO, Liao will be responsible for working with business leaders across the organization on planning and forecasting, controls and risk management, business line profitability, and managing cash flow both upstream and downstream.

"Having been in digital media for so long, I've crossed paths with OpenX countless times over the years, and I've always admired the team, products and culture they have built," said Liao. "The company has always been a leader in programmatic, and we are in a unique position in the ecosystem, with a scaled, differentiated product. I'm excited to join the team and help the business grow."

