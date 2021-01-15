OpenWeb Honored By Built In For Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

Community engagement platform honored for three categories including Best Midsize Companies to Work For, Best Places to Work, Best Paying Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announced that OpenWeb, a premium community engagement platform , was honored in its 2021 Best Places to Work awards in three categories, including NYC Best Midsize Companies to Work For, NYC Best Places to Work, and NYC Best Paying Companies. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise.

"It is an honor to be awarded by Built In as one of New York City's best places to work," said Nadav Shoval, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenWeb. "We've worked diligently to build a team of passionate visionaries who want to change the web, and are proud to be recognized for cultivating this talent and serving our publishers' communities."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

OpenWeb is looking to grow its team in the new year, with dozens of positions opening over the coming months. If interested in learning more, please visit https://www.openweb.com/join-our-team/ .

About OpenWebOpenWeb (formerly Spot.IM) is on a mission to empower publishers through decentralized, quality conversations. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to incentivize healthy dialogue, decrease toxicity, and create thriving, engaged communities. OpenWeb works with more than 1,000 top-tier publishers and hosts 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has 100 employees in New York City and Tel Aviv and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, AltaIR Capital, ScaleUp, Norma Investments, and Index Ventures. To learn more about OpenWeb's quality conversation platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT BUILT INBuilt In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORKBuilt In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGYBuilt In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openweb-honored-by-built-in-for-its-esteemed-2021-best-places-to-work-awards-301209545.html

SOURCE OpenWeb