OpenTeams Signs Quansight To Its Growing Market Network Of Open Source Service Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quansight announced that it has signed a deal with OpenTeams to accelerate the growth of Quansight's data science and machine learning consulting business. Quansight will be joining the OpenTeams network of open source software service providers. The OpenTeams' network of open source experts makes it easy for enterprises to find the expert support that they need to deploy and maintain any open source software solution in their business.

Open source software has reached mainstream adoption among enterprises due to its many benefits. As adoption has grown, so has the need for expert support. But finding, vetting, and contracting with the right experts for each of the open source libraries a company uses can be time consuming. OpenTeams provides a single source of qualified, expert support service for all open source software. By creating a market where open source users can connect with expert service providers, OpenTeams also addresses the providers' need to grow their business.

"Typically in a consulting company like Quansight, business development is mostly achieved by the executive team working with their personal networks. This is time consuming and can make it difficult to grow your business rapidly," said Dharhas Pothina, Director of Consulting at Quansight. "By joining the OpenTeams market network, we can engage with a larger number of potential customers who are looking for the services we offer. The network also makes it easier to partner with other consulting companies when the project requires skills outside our area of expertise."

"Having an established, successful open source service provider like Quansight join our market network demonstrates that we can accelerate a service provider's growth at any scale," said Travis Oliphant, CEO and founder of OpenTeams. "We provide many offerings that can help new consulting businesses get established. But as they grow the leadership teams often find that more and more of their time is taken up with activities outside their expertise. OpenTeams marketing, sales, finance, and other business services, can let them focus on their strengths."

About Quansight

Quansight LLC is a data science and analytics consulting firm specializing in open source software. With deep expertise in python libraries for data science and machine learning, including long-standing participation in the open source communities that produce those libraries, Quansight is an idea source of expert help with

About OpenTeams

OpenTeams is a market network of open source service providers. The network provides open source software users with the expert support they need to deploy and maintain their software. OpenTeams was co-founded by Travis Oliphant, founder of Anaconda. Oliphant has 20 years' experience in open-source communities having created SciPy, NumPy, and Numba.

