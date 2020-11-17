OpenSpace Joins AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace, a provider of next-generation 360 jobsite photo capture, sharing and tracking technology, will join a select group of construction technology companies in AXA XL's recently launched Construction Ecosystem platform. OpenSpace enables general contractors and trades to perform their own onsite captures, eliminating the cost, complexity and delays often associated with third-party capture services.

AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business launched the first-of-its-kind integrated digital platform in May 2020. The Construction Ecosystem includes innovative construction technologies that can provide AXA XL's contractor clients with unique insights, benchmarks and processes to help manage risks on their jobsites and across their organizations. Other industry and technology partners in the Construction Ecosystem include Procore, Athenium Analytics, SmartVid.io, Pillar Technologies, OnSiteIQ, Document Crunch, Proxxi, SmartPM, Eddy Solutions, Triax and WINT.

OpenSpace will be integrated into the Construction Ecosystem's Tech Library, which assists AXA XL's clients with identifying technologies and services that may help improve jobsite performance and safety. Its AI-powered 360 photo technology mitigates risk for general contractors, owners and trades by providing a continuously updated set of jobsite photos. It provides assurance that if an issue or dispute arises, there will be a photo showing conditions at the time in question.

"Partnering with our construction clients, we have compiled technologies that we believe may have the most impact on their risk management efforts and bottom line," explained Justin Gress, AXA XL's Director of Strategic Operations. "We're excited to add OpenSpace to our growing tech library and are looking forward to seeing its technology solution in action, helping our contractor clients resolve claims, lessen rework costs and mitigate their jobsite risk.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with AXA XL and to help their customers create a complete visual record of the jobsite for every project," said OpenSpace CEO Jeevan Kalanithi. "It's hard to reduce risk on construction sites without a complete record of the full project lifecycle, which is why we designed OpenSpace to be easy to use. All it takes to fully capture a jobsite is for someone to walk with a 360-camera strapped to their hard hat. From there, 360 photos are automatically mapped to project plans. By making it incredibly easy to document a site, construction teams do it more frequently— which leads to more trustworthy, up-to-date documentation."

About OpenSpaceFounded in 2017, OpenSpace is a San Francisco-based tech company that is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency to construction. Our solutions combine simple 360 cameras, computer vision, and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, share it via the cloud and track progress. To date our customers have used our platform to capture over a billion square feet of active construction projects across thousands of sites in dozens of countries.

About AXA XL InsuranceAXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

