OpenSlate Welcomes Andrew Smith As Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSlate, the leading independent provider of video content ratings across the world's largest digital platforms, today announced new executive leadership. Andrew Smith joins OpenSlate as Chief Product Officer and brings over 25 years of media and ad tech experience to the company. Smith will be responsible for OpenSlate's product vision and strategy.

Andrew Smith joins OpenSlate as Chief Product Officer and will be responsible for OpenSlate's product vision & strategy.

Smith has spent the best part of the last decade focused on contextual advertising, and led new applications of the technology across publishing, distribution, and video as SVP Advertising Product at VICE Media and Grapeshot's SVP Product Strategy. Grapeshot was acquired by Oracle in 2018, where Andrew oversaw product marketing for Grapeshot, Moat, Datalogix and other products within the Oracle Data Cloud suite.

"OpenSlate's content ratings have become a critical ingredient for how online video is transacted across platforms," said Mike Henry, CEO of OpenSlate. "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our executive team, where his passion and expertise will drive our product to the next level."

Smith added, "I've been a longtime fan of the OpenSlate product and team, and I'm thrilled to be joining the organization with the goal of accelerating the product vision and capitalizing on the industry shift toward contextual advertising. The explosion of digital video viewership is creating new opportunities for advertisers, I see OpenSlate leading the charge to build a more unified and transparent video advertising ecosystem."

About OpenSlateOpenSlate is a global, content-focused measurement and analytics company. The company's technology and independent ratings system provides insight into the nature and quality of content on the world's largest digital video platforms. OpenSlate is the only company that can comprehensively measure brand safety, suitability and context for advertisers, and identify the most effective content for their campaigns. OpenSlate is used by every major advertising holding company, as well as the world's largest advertisers. Learn more at www.openslate.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openslate-welcomes-andrew-smith-as-chief-product-officer-301192521.html

SOURCE OpenSlate