Opens In New York City Antoya Modern Korean Barbecue, Aiming At Innovating The Scene Of KBBQ In The City

The restaurant, formerly known as SamWon Garden and awarded by the Michelin Guide in 2020 and 2021, moves into a new direction to meet the evolution of the New York clientele

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opens in New York City Antoya Modern Korean Barbecue, the new restaurant which aims to create an innovative Korean BBQ experience in the Big Apple, meeting the evolution of the New York clientele.

The restaurant, formerly known as SamWon Garden will still serve its recognized authentic Korean Barbecue food while adding on its menu new dishes such as the Gangnam Style Sausage, made with Omaha Prime Short Ribs and their signature sauce, and drinks including the "Godfather" - a smoother, sweeter Old Fashioned.

"Today more than ever, it's important in the restaurant sector proposing menus based on innovation and culture mesh, two elements that have been the key of my personal journey as an entrepreneur - said Tony Park, owner of Antoya - With the new brand launched today, I celebrate the name of my son, Antonio, intentioned to prove that in a constantly evolving scenario such as New York, it is crucial for a restaurant to meet the rising expectation of its clientele, offering every time a special experience."

"In fact, our new brand also aims at intercepting a new target, that is no longer the same one characterizing New York City in the pre-pandemic era. The geography in the City has changed. Our customers are on average younger than before and we need to provide a concept that is closer to their culture and to what they expect in terms of experience from a Korean BBQ. This cannot exclude elements with a foreign twist and cultural mixes, that are able to surprise them every time they walk inside the door," added Tony Park.

In 2021, the restaurant has been awarded by the Michelin Guide with the Bib Gourmand designation, bestowed on restaurants delivering a high-quality dining experience at a reasonable price. An award that follows the recommendation by the Michelin Guide in 2020.

Antoya Modern Korean Barbecue is located at 37 W 32 nd St, New York, NY.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opens-in-new-york-city-antoya-modern-korean-barbecue-aiming-at-innovating-the-scene-of-kbbq-in-the-city-301427345.html

SOURCE Antoya