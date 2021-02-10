Openreach Connects First Customer On ADTRAN's Gigabit-Capable GPON Solution

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Openreach has successfully switched on its first live subscriber with the ADTRAN SDX series fibre access...

ADTRAN®, Inc., (ADTN) - Get Report, the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Openreach has successfully switched on its first live subscriber with the ADTRAN SDX series fibre access platform and the Mosaic Cloud network automation platform. This announcement comes as Openreach continues its record build rates for its Full Fibre broadband programme. With Openreach engineers now delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to 42,000 homes and businesses every week, or the equivalent of over four premises a minute, the flexibility and scalability of the ADTRAN SD-Access portfolio will be instrumental in expanding delivery of the Full Fibre programme to UK homes and businesses.

One of the primary benefits of introducing ADTRAN's innovative SDX and Mosaic platforms into the network is to streamline the current delivery of fibre services and the future introduction of higher speed symmetric services with next-generation fibre technologies. This has been evident throughout this rapid integration, where the fastest ever introduction and launch of a new vendor for a project of this scale was experienced. This benefit is key as Openreach looks to achieve its ambition of making its gigabit-capable Full Fibre broadband network available to 20 million homes by the mid-to-late 2020s.

Millions of premises will be able to benefit from a range of competing service providers using Openreach's new digital network. More than 660 retail carriers across the UK rely on Openreach to deliver reliable wholesale capacity to support a broad portfolio of dynamic services to enterprise, small-to-medium businesses and residential customers.

Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology, Openreach said: "We're fully committed to building the UK's leading ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband network and to reinforce our vital role in keeping the nation connected. We're confident that our new network will help deliver a host of social and economic benefits to the UK - from boosting productivity to enabling more home working and fewer commuting trips.

"Our engineers have been building faster than ever during the pandemic, and we're working closely with strategic partners like ADTRAN to help us innovate, extend and accelerate the build even further, without compromising on quality. Our partnership with ADTRAN gives us the ability to scale the build and deliver on our commitment to reaching 20 million homes with FTTP by the mid-to-late 2020s."

Stuart Broome, Vice President of EMEA Sales, ADTRAN said: "ADTRAN is dedicated to delivering the products, technology and services required to support Openreach in its highly ambitious nationwide deployment goals. We are completely committed to the goal of making multi-gigabit services available across the UK to every home and business. We're excited to see the network capability advancing so rapidly and look forward to expanding the deployment as part of this partnership."

To upgrade to a Full Fibre broadband service, subscribers can use the Openreach fibre checker to check what infrastructure is available at their home or business and view a list of the broadband providers which offer a service on the new digital network.

About OpenreachOpenreach Limited is the UK's digital network business.

We're 35,000 people, working in every community to connect homes, schools, shops, banks, hospitals, libraries, mobile phone masts, broadcasters, governments and businesses - large and small - to the world.

Our mission is to build the best possible network, with the highest quality service, making sure that everyone in the UK can be connected.

We work on behalf of more than 660 communications providers like SKY, TalkTalk, Vodafone, BT and Zen, and our broadband network is the biggest in the UK, passing more than 31.8m UK premises.

Over the last decade we've invested more than £14 billion into our network and, at more than 185 million kilometres, it's now long enough to wrap around the world 4,617 times.

Today we're building an even faster, more reliable and future-proof broadband network which will be the UK's digital platform for decades to come.

We're making progress towards our FTTP target to reach 20m premises by mid-to-late 2020s. We've also hired more than 3,000 trainee engineers this past financial year to help us build that network and deliver better service across the country.

Openreach is a highly regulated, wholly owned, and independently governed unit of the BT Group. More than 90 per cent of our revenues come from services that are regulated by Ofcom and any company can access our products under equivalent prices, terms and conditions.

For the year ended 31 March 2020, we reported revenue of £5bn.

For more information, visit www.openreach.co.uk.

About ADTRANADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005263/en/