Openpath Helps Texas Reopen Safely With Touchless Access Control And Cloud-Based Security

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Openpath , a leader in touchless, cloud-based access control and workplace safety automation, today announces new installations helping Texas businesses to reopen safely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Openpath has picked up momentum all across Texas, with major cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio at the forefront of adoption. The new addition of industry-leading commercial real estate customers in Texas during the pandemic — including Cyprus Real Estate Advisors (CREA), Lincoln Property Company, Hines, and Transwestern — collectively add 4.8M square feet of office space to Openpath's rapidly expanding portfolio, proving that Openpath's technology is a must-have for businesses looking to get people back into offices and other buildings.

As the first state to reopen, and the second largest economy in the U.S., it was critically important for Texas to reopen as safely and quickly as possible in order to bring people back to offices, restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and more. Openpath's Social Distancing Index shows Texas ahead of the national average in terms of Return to Work.

Openpath's complete cloud-based security solution offers features such as touchless access for doors, elevators, turnstiles and more; occupancy management capabilities to comply with social distancing; health-check and fever detection enforcement, and easy scheduling for hybrid office schedules.

"We're excited to help tenants feel safe in getting back to work, in major part because Openpath's touchless access capabilities and mobile credentials will allow us to reduce germ-spread and promote social distancing at our properties," said Seth Johnston, Senior Vice President of Lincoln Property Company's Austin region. "The world may be forever changed, but with Openpath in our buildings we feel well-prepared to navigate the New Normal with confidence."

"As we began construction on the Eastlake at Tillery, a premiere creative office project in the heart of Austin, premium amenities and design were a priority for the building, and we were excited to select Openpath as our access control provider," said Victor Young, Principal at Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA). "Then COVID-19 hit and health and safety became critically important aspects of the building as well. We committed to making sure Eastlake at Tillery had the healthiest possible work environment, and that made our investment in Openpath's technology even more valuable as it provides the perfect blend of touchless features to minimize germ-spread and sleek design to fit the premium aesthetic."

"Texans are tough and resilient, and we're thrilled to be able to equip businesses there with the tools they need in order to reopen their economy and still ensure that people are safe. It's exciting to see Texas' progress in becoming an innovation hub and we're proud to be a part of the next-generation class of technologies being adopted all over the state," said James Segil, President and Co-Founder of Openpath.

About OpenpathOpenpath is a leader in mobile access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise cloud capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach with an additional office in Indiana. Openpath unlocks more than five million doors per month and growing since 2018. To learn more, visit www.openpath.com .

