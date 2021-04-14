OpenLoop, The Digital Health Marketplace Connecting Certified Clinicians To Telehealth Opportunities, Closes Oversubscribed $3M Seed Round

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLoop, a virtual health company based in Des Moines, Iowa, today announced their oversubscribed seed round financing of $3 million. The round was led by an angel group of physicians and was joined by Techstars, Next Level Ventures, Panoramic Ventures, and ISA Ventures, along with all existing investors, including Chairman Dr. Richard Ferguson, PhD. This financing enables OpenLoop to expedite the development of their marketplace technology and grow their team of experts.

"We're excited to partner with OpenLoop as they work to improve community health by drastically streamlining how clinicians and healthcare organizations connect around locum tenens and telehealth hiring," says Mark Buffington, Managing Partner at Panoramic Ventures.

According to a September 2019 study conducted by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), 35% of respondents said they had issues finding a clinician over the three prior years. That gap in access to care only continues to widen. More recent data from the AAMC anticipates that the US could experience a shortage of up to 139,000 primary and specialty care physicians by 2033; a staggering number that Telehealth adoption could alleviate.

Scaling Sustainable Digital Health SolutionsOpenLoop, which first launched in March of 2020, grew their fractional clinician workforce to over 5,500 clinicians in the first ten months of operation. These medical professionals utilize the OpenLoop network to find Telehealth shifts with companies implementing and scaling virtual healthcare services. OpenLoop's clients include Vermeer Corporation, a Fortune 500 manufacturer; Cano Health; and several telemedicine brands increasing their patient visit capacity nationally.

"Telehealth has tremendous potential, and we think OpenLoop fits quite nicely in that big opportunity. We are very excited to back Jon, Christian, and the entire OpenLoop team," says Scott Hoekman, Co-Founder and Partner at Next Level Ventures.

About OpenLoopOpenLoop was founded by Midwest natives, Dr. Jon Lensing and Christian Williams, with the mission to enable healing anywhere by servicing all 42,000 zip codes nationwide. Growing up in rural Iowa, Lensing's father was the area's only OBGYN. His passion for accessibility to care was sparked at an early age as he witnessed patients driving five hours each way to visit the hospital out of necessity.

OpenLoop was created from that same motivation to bridge the care gap and bring healthcare into the home. OpenLoop's investment in applicant tracking and credentialing accelerates the delivery of patient care by connecting certified clinicians and insurance partners with Telehealth companies and rural healthcare facilities.

