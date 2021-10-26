Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Tallahassee, Florida. Tallahassee is Cresco Labs' first location in the Panhandle, 10 th in Florida and 39 th nationwide.

Opening Tues., Oct. 26, Sunnyside Tallahassee is Cresco Labs' first store in the Panhandle, 10th in Florida and 39th nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sunnyside Tallahassee is a nearly 1,500 sq. foot store located at 302 N Monroe St. in the heart of downtown in one of the city's busiest district's, Governor's Walk, which features hotel chains, shops, cafes and an eclectic food scene. The store resides at one of the busiest intersections on the corner of N Monroe St. and E Tennessee Ave. and is near a Super Food grocery store and Starbucks.

Sunnyside Tallahassee offers premium quality products from Cresco's One Plant brand known for high quality hand-trimmed flower and solventless live rosin concentrates. Products include, hang-dried and hand-trimmed flower; pre-rolled joints; vapes; concentrates; solventless ice hash products like live rosin; and traditional distillate products including vaporizer cartridges and topicals. This location will also sell branded merchandise and accessories including lighters, rolling papers and more. The store will soon introduce additional wholesale products from Cresco Labs' House of Brands.

The store will serve patients with a medical card issued by the state of Florida. Patients will have the option to place orders online through the Sunnyside.shop website or utilize next-day delivery. Orders can also be placed both in-store or via phone at 877-395-1009. Regular store hours are Monday through Sunday, 10AM to 8PM, and Sunday, 10AM to 5PM.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'predicts,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

