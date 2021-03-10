OpenGov Named To Forbes List Of America's Best Startup Employers 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties and state agencies, was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2021, marking the company's...

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties and state agencies, was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2021, marking the company's first appearance on the prestigious list.

"In a year of virtual work, OpenGov came together to serve our nation's cities, counties and state agencies."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as a top startup employer," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "In a year of remote work and virtual meetings, OpenGov came together to support and serve our nation's cities, counties and state agencies during such a critical time. I'm proud of our collaboration and tenacity, and grateful for our organization's alignment on the customer and our mission to power more effective and accountable government."

Selected by Forbes and Statista, the employers recognized were evaluated based on their performance across three factors: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth. The initial list of more than 10,000 companies was narrowed down to recognize the top 500 companies based on an analysis of more than 7 million data points.

"Our brilliant employees are passionate about the mission-driven work we do every day to make a positive impact on communities across our nation," said OpenGov Vice President of Talent Acquisition Frank Han. "We are thrilled with our growth and look forward to continued successes in the market as we add to our exceptionally talented team."

OpenGov surpassed its growth goals in 2020 and onboarded more than 100 new hires to help fuel its expansion into new products and geographies. To learn more about career opportunities at OpenGov, visit www.opengov.com/careers

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's local and state governments with modern cloud financial software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

