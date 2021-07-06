Opendorse Athlete Marketing Platform Selects MikeWorldWide To Lead Communications Strategy

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, today announced it has been hired to lead an integrated communications program for Opendorse, the athlete marketing solution and sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes. The agency will create a communications strategy focused on media relations and executive eminence to elevate the brand as the preferred athlete marketing platform as NCAA restrictions are overturned, increasing endorsement opportunities between brands, teams, and athletes.

"MWW has unique experience at the intersection of sports, technology and corporate reputation," said Blake Lawrence, CEO of Opendorse. "That expertise is invaluable to Opendorse as we manage emerging marketplace of college athletes."

The movement to reform name, image and likeness policies in the NCAA has been ongoing over the last year, with a several states now having some version of NIL legislation in the pipeline or laws already on the books that allow athletes to maximize brand potential. College sports leaders recommend student-athletes be allowed to earn money in their collegiate careers for the first time, through endorsements as well as autograph signings, personal appearances and their social media platforms, which would be a groundbreaking shift that could see players earn millions of dollars.

"The Opendorse team of experts is at the forefront of the evolving collegiate athletic landscape, offering a competitive advantage to athletes exploring NIL opportunities for the first time, as well as a resource to the schools navigating compliance," said Bret Werner, president of MWW. "While the recent rulings are opening a new world of opportunities for athletes to maximize their collegiate careers, and Opendorse is the preeminent platform to see those through."

About MikeWorldWideThirty-four years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

About OpendorseOpendorse is the sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes. Today more than 40,000 athletes around the world use Opendorse to understand, build, protect, and monetize their brands with support from partners including the PGA TOUR, NHL, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams, and hundreds of brands. From All-Americans to All-Pros - when athletes connect with their organizations, brands, or fans - they do it with Opendorse.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opendorse-athlete-marketing-platform-selects-mikeworldwide-to-lead-communications-strategy-301326088.html

SOURCE MWWPR