Opendoor To Present At Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that Eric Wu, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, as well as Carrie Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference. The live presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 14 th, 2021 at 4:20 pm ET/1:20 pm PT, and will be available at investor.opendoor.com.

