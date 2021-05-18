Open Sky Group Named A Leader By ARC Advisory Group In WMS System Integration Global Market Analysis

RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, was recently listed among industry leaders in ARC Advisory Group's latest WMS System Integration & Consulting Services Global Market 2020-2025 Analysis Report.

Open Sky Group ranked as the leading systems integrator for Blue Yonder warehouse management solution implementations.

The report includes market shares and a five-year forecast based on 2020 benchmarks segmenting WMS integrators and consultants by region, industry, and customer tier. Open Sky Group was ranked as the leading systems integrator for Blue Yonder warehouse management solution implementations, as well as being among the ten largest warehouse management system integrators in a very fragmented market.

"The WMS System Integration Global Market Analysis is a strategic resource with insight into markets, forecasts, growth potential, challenges, successful strategies and profiles of leading providers," said Steve Banker, vice president supply chain services, ARC Advisory Group. "Open Sky Group's client base and project work put them in line with many larger consultancies in the space."

"The top ranking in ARC's report is especially gratifying to us as we celebrate our 15 th year serving the supply chain industry in 2021," said Chad Kramlich, chief revenue officer for Open Sky Group. "The fact that we are able to post the continued performance we do is an added testament to the quality and dedication of our people, who go above and beyond to deliver sterling customer service."

"Open Sky Group's ranking validates them as a creditable long-term business partner whose current performance projects well into the future," said Jason Rice, principal program leader, Chick-Fil-A Supply, an Open Sky Group client since 2019. "Our investment in Blue Yonder technology demands a forward-looking supplier, and Open Sky Group has definitely proven to be one of the best."

Blue Yonder's supply chain solutions support end-to-end visibility and orchestration of assets for superior planning, execution, and omni-channel commerce in a variety of industries.

Steve Banker, vice president supply chain services for ARC Advisory Group, "Blue Yonder is one of the leaders in providing warehouse management solutions. It often makes more sense for a company to select the WMS - Blue Yonder, for example - and only then look to select an integrator to implement the solution, a consultant with special expertise in implementing that supplier's WMS solution."

"We are proud to count Open Sky Group as our largest North America regional reseller in the WMS space and one of our largest implementation partners," said Umar Ausaf, general manager, North America Partner Success, Blue Yonder. "Their dedication to the customer experience adds tremendous value for our joint customers."

ABOUT ARC ADVISORY GROUPARC Advisory Group is a leading technology research and advisory firm for industry, infrastructure, and cities. They offer advisory services, technology evaluation and selection services, research reports and analyst consultation to a global client base including many Fortune 1000 companies. Their offices are located in the US, Germany, Belgium, Japan, India, China, Singapore, and Brazil.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUPOpen Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse, labor and transportation management solutions, helps lower costs and risks for clients with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS reseller and Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success, striving every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-sky-group-named-a-leader-by-arc-advisory-group-in-wms-system-integration-global-market-analysis-301293059.html

SOURCE Open Sky Group