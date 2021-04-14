Open Road Integrated Media's The-Line-Up And Shudder Partner On "Creepy Crate" Special Edition Box

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media's The-Line-Up announced today that Creepy Crate, a bi-monthly subscription box dedicated to horror, true crime, and the paranormal, is partnering with Shudder, AMC Networks' premium...

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media's The-Line-Up announced today that Creepy Crate, a bi-monthly subscription box dedicated to horror, true crime, and the paranormal, is partnering with Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, to bring subscribers a crate filled with horror accessories and oddities in concert with Shudder's Halfway to Halloween Month extravaganza (because Halloween is too much fun to celebrate just once a year).

Shudder's Halfway to Halloween Month features the streamer's biggest lineup of new programming ever, including new seasons of Creepshow and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and a new movie premiere every week. To keep the celebration going, Creepy Crate will be offering exclusive Shudder items in their April and May crate.

The box will include a Shudder face mask to help keep horror lovers safe, a set of buttons celebrating two of Shudder's most beloved properties, and plenty of goodies to bring on your next socially distanced outing or to heal up some of the woes from a year of increased hand-washing.

"Halloween is a state of mind for our subscribers, so we're thrilled to be offering all members of the Creepy Crate community a bevy of terrifying items that will reawaken their holiday spirit," said Catherine Phelan.

Over $100 worth of exclusive items are available for $39.99, with free shipping included. Sign up at https://creepycrate.store/ to receive this once-in-a-lifetime subscription box.

ABOUT SHUDDER

AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit www.shudder.com

About Open Road Integrated Media and The Lineup Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering unique digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world. The Lineup is a media site and newsletter dedicated to fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal.

Media Contact

Mary McAveney

Open Road Integrated Media

307358@email4pr.com

Phone: 212.462.7878

180 Maiden Lane, Suite 8A

New York, NY 10038

openroadintegratedmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-road-integrated-medias-the-line-up-and-shudder-partner-on-creepy-crate-special-edition-box-301268573.html

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media