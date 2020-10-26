Open Road Integrated Media Promotions Underscore Company's Marketing-as-a-Service Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M) announced today the restructuring of its marketing and business operations teams. These changes underscore the company's focus on innovation, efficiency, scalability and tech and data as the driving forces behind its Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) initiatives, which have contributed to 40% year-over-year increase in revenue in 2020.

With a proprietary marketing platform the technology, data and marketing teams are working to lift sales on more than 30,000 titles it currently markets. OR/M is looking to expand that effort to the rest of publishing—a $26 billion industry.

"The marketing team supported by our state-of-the-art tech/data operations are driving outsized growth for our 40+ clients; often in excess of 200% increases in revenue," said Paul Slavin, CEO. "The team focuses on efficiency, impact, and innovation."

Mary McAveney will add Chief Revenue Officer to her Chief Marketing Officer role. This is an acknowledgment of her essential role in driving all forms of revenue growth. "Mary has built a marketing team without peer, a marketing engine unique in the industry," Slavin said. "With her grasp of the subtleties of our consumers, her understanding of the role of data and her determination we will continue to grow well into the future."

Daniel Shemesh will add Chief Operating Officer his role of Chief Financial Officer. "His growth in the last few years has been phenomenal," Slavin said. "His grasp of strategy combined with his appreciation (and tolerance for) detail makes him a franchise player. Nothing escapes his notice, nothing keeps him from asking 'why,' nothing will stop him from insisting that we can always do better."

Sarah Janet: V.P., Business Analytics and Growth, will organize and refine our overall marketing and business efforts. Sarah will work with all business and creative teams on development and optimization to improve Open Road's position in the marketplace. "Sarah's work in the company has touched every team and her terrific intelligence, strong data analytics, and an ability to assess financial risks and opportunities are super assets to our business," McAveney said.

Frida Lin: Manager: Business Analytics and Growth will work on analyzing and identifying areas of business opportunity and efficiency. Frida has spent the past year working on audience insights and using data to improve our newsletter subscriber experience. Frida's analytical skills, her eye for automation and her knowledge of multiple business units in the company will drive even more scale and efficiency in our business.

In practical terms, this means that the business analytics and growth team will address all revenue-related strategy, marketing services, operations, and analytics tasks and initiatives.

Paroan Surangkanarom: Director, Marketing Analytics will take on the key role of head of marketing analytics, driving revenue for ORM titles and for the Ignition clients.

Kate Phelan: Director of Content Strategy Audience Insights will manage audience development and monetization for our branded funnel sites. Kate has doggedly attacked content operations over the past year and will continue her charge over programmatic advertising, affiliate growth, organic subscriber acquisition, site analytics, and providing the best inbound consumer experience through data and testing.

Virginia Crooks: Associate Manager, Audience Insights will be joining the newsletter team working to add value through contextual direct-to-consumer marketing and to improve the consumer experience using audience insights, behaviors and preferences.

Mackenzie Stuart: Associate Editor has provided stellar contributions to the content team and will now focus her editorial efforts across the content sites and our book deals newsletter campaigns, which are essential to the growth and success of the content team. She will take on a broader editorial role, more directly managing The Archive site.

About Open Road Integrated Media Open Road Integrated Media OR/M is a powerful, tech/data driven, Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) business. Using state of the art, proprietary tech/data analytics or team performs critical services for our 40+ clients, helping discoverability of their products with highly scalable 'box' solutions. These long-term deals provide extraordinary growth for our partners and allow us to enhance a small piece of the $26 billion dollar industry.

Contact: Mary McAveneyOpen Road Integrated Media 257521@email4pr.com Phone: 212.462.7878 openroadintegratedmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-road-integrated-media-promotions-underscore-companys-marketing-as-a-service-platform-301159269.html

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media