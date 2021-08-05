Open Mortgage Appoints Windi Gerber As Senior Vice President Of Human Resources

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, welcomes Windi Gerber as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In this position, Gerber will be an integral member of the senior leadership team and will be accountable for the people operations of Open Mortgage, managing all aspects of the employee life cycle, ensuring team members are equipped with the training required to perform their roles, managing performance objectives and working with other departments to plan for and support continued company growth.

"Windi's demonstrated skillset for cultivating strong company culture and talent development in the mortgage banking industry makes her an ideal fit for Open Mortgage," said Scott Gordon, Founder and CEO of Open Mortgage. "As we continue our momentum of exceptional growth, we need those valuable skills now more than ever. With her proven expertise in change management, employee relations and workforce optimization and planning, Windi's leadership acumen allows us to further empower the success of our team members and ensure the sustained health of the company."

As Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Gerber will be responsible for managing the HR department to meet or exceed service level expectations, ensuring compliance with associated laws, regulations and company policies and standards. She will be instrumental in developing short-, mid- and long-term goals for improving processes and optimizing technology, leading organizational change initiatives with relevant stakeholders and generating a corporate environment that recognizes and values employees. Working in partnership with all other departments to achieve corporate objectives, Gerber will stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in the marketplace and contribute to the setting of strategic direction of the company.

Prior to joining Open Mortgage, Gerber held various senior-level positions in human resources for several leading mortgage companies. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Premier Lending, Vice President of Human Resources for Movement Mortgage and carried the title of Director of Human Resources for Deephaven Mortgage, as well as Goldman Sachs. In addition to those roles, Gerber has served as a board member on both the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and AdvisoryCloud. Other professional affiliations include the Mortgage Bankers Association, Mortgage Bankers Association of the Carolinas and the Society for Human Resource Management. Gerber attended North Carolina State University, earning her degree from the College of Engineering, and has attained a Professional in Human Resources certification from HR Management Institute.

About Open Mortgage Open Mortgage is a multi-channel mortgage lender. At Open Mortgage, we believe that better is possible, and we are constantly striving to bring a better mortgage experience for everyone. We are committed to helping families purchase homes. Founded in 2003, Open Mortgage is headquartered in Austin, TX and has retail locations nationwide. For additional information, visit openmortgage.com.

