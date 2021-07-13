OPEN MINDS Announces The Launch Of DiscoverSouthMountain.com

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new website -DiscoverSouthMountain.com - launched on Friday, April 16, 2021. DiscoverSouthMountain.com is an online event guide to all that is happening in the South Mountain region, a 70-mile stretch and little-known extension of the Blue Ridge Mountain range - it covers parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. Discover South Mountain will keep followers up to date on everything happening in the area, from food festivals and live music to guided tours and local cultural celebrations.

DiscoverSouthMountain.com is a digital invitation to get out and explore the region full of natural beauty, history, and adventure. The South Mountain region is the perfect getaway destination for all: nature-lovers, art-enthusiasts, history buffs, foodies, sommelier-wannabes, and so much more. Plus, the region is home to America's most famous small town, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where history, music, art, theater, food, drink, and opportunities for exploration abound.

This site is for tourists and business owners alike. For tourists, it provides an opportunity to discover the gems of a little-known region and plan trips to an area filled with activities and adventures for all ages. For business owners and organizations in the South Mountain region, it provides a free opportunity to promote their events, festivals, and other offerings - which will hopefully drive business to an area whose economy has been negatively impacted by the recent pandemic.

Key features of DiscoverSouthMountian.com:

Searchable list of events and festivals occurring in the South Mountain Region

Ability for users to plan their trip to the region with listings by date and links to events and festivals

Expanding list of events and festivals as area businesses partner with Discover South Mountain to feature their events and festivals

Weekly newsletter featuring upcoming events and festivals

Submission form for businesses and organizations to submit their events for listing

