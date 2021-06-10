Open Community Chat On Robots-as-a-service And Industry 4.0 With Robonomics And MerkleBot

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robonomics is a ready-to-use open-source tech platform where individuals can connect robots as a service for end-users. The company supports Web3 technologies and provides the possibility to exchange technical and economical information between man and machine. They have recently announced an open community call with Vitaly Butalov, the CEO of MerkleBot .

MerkleBot develops the latest innovations in robotics, communication systems and data management using a scalable and flexible platform for companies that wish to connect robotics systems across their organizations using the latest trends in secure and decentralized communication. MerkleBot is essentially creating a modern infrastructure to cater to the 4th industrial revolution.

Anyone who is interested in deep diving into the creation of an infrastructure for the Industry 4.0, the role played by decentralized technologies and the enablement of Robots-as-a-service in projects of various magnitude are welcome to join the Robonomics community Merklebot at June 11th 3-5 PM EST using the following link: https://t.me/Robonomics_ann

