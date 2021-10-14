Open Book Extracts Announces USDA Organic Certification For Hemp Derived CBD Products

The North Carolina manufacturer becomes one of the first in the nation to achieve this certification

ROXBORO, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), manufacturer and distributor of the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, is proud to announce it is now a certified USDA Organic Manufacturer for its ingredient production, which can be used in USDA Organic finished products. The certification was awarded by Where Food Comes From following an evaluation process.

OBX is committed to quality, consistency, transparency, and traceability. OBX is known for its innovative R&D, high-volume capacity, and ability to serve its clients cannabinoid-enabled product needs from concept to market, including gummies, softgels, capsules, orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

"Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality and most consistent cannabinoid ingredients and finished products in the industry," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "Through a commitment to clean label initiatives, natural production practices, and significant investment in research and development, OBX has now achieved USDA Organic certification. This gold standard for supply chain integrity delivers timely differentiation and increased consumer trust as the industry expands into CPG and Nutraceutical markets.

The evaluation process for the company's USDA Organic Certification included a review of its manufacturing records, analysis of the credentials and credibility of its suppliers to ensure organic compliance throughout the supply chain, and confirmation of cleanliness standards. The USDA organic certification applies to the following OBX products, and more can be added with 4-6 weeks lead time:

Full spectrum lipid infused oil

THC-free broad spectrum distillate

Low-THC compliant broad spectrum distillate

90mg CBD broad spectrum hemp seed oil tincture

150mg CBD broad spectrum hemp seed oil tincture

300mg CBD broad spectrum hemp seed oil tincture

600mg CBD broad spectrum hemp seed oil tincture

THC-Free Broad Spectrum Distillate and Low-THC compliant broad spectrum distillate are provided to OBX through a distribution partnership with PHCO2, an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise with patented supercritical extractions, utilizing proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO2 extraction to support whole plant hemp extract purification, including 100% USDA-Certified Organic ingredients.

The OBX organic certification builds on the "excellent" ratings received from ASI Auditors' April recertification audit for HACCP Based Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for CFR 117 for Food Processing and CFR 111 for Dietary Supplements.

"The USDA Organic Seal is a well-respected identifier for authentic, high quality organic products by consumers, and can provide them with more confidence in the cannabinoid-enabled products they buy. This is a big step in the right direction for the hemp industry and the brands we support. It verifies the importance and traceability of organic hemp farming and manufacturing, as well as using other certified organic natural ingredients in finished products," said Chelsea Pipkin, OBX Vice President of Quality Assurance.

To learn more about how Open Book Extracts can support your USDA certified organic needs, or for more information on OBX products and services, please visit https://openbookextracts.com/ or contact nicole@openbookextracts.com .

About Open Book ExtractsHeadquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

Media Contact: Sheldon Baker559-287-7191 321393@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-book-extracts-announces-usda-organic-certification-for-hemp-derived-cbd-products-301400693.html

SOURCE Open Book Extracts