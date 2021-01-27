Press Release Ooredoo Algeria deploys Nokia's cloud-native core software to prepare for the future ·Rollout to transform Ooredoo Algeria's mobile network customer experience with better capacity and reliability, and enhanced product innovation and...

Press Release

Ooredoo Algeria deploys Nokia's cloud-native core software to prepare for the future

·Rollout to transform Ooredoo Algeria's mobile network customer experience with better capacity and reliability, and enhanced product innovation and services

27 January 2021

Espoo, Finland - Ooredoo Algeria has deployed Nokia's cloud-native Core software to cost effectively strengthen its network performance and reliability, and to strategically position itself for the future and the launch of new services to meet customer needs. This deployment will further improve the digital ecosystem of the country.

By modernizing its core to a more efficient, cloud-based network, with near-zero-touch automation capabilities and high-level operational efficiencies, Ooredoo Algeria can meet rising customer demand for much greater bandwidth capacity and service quality. The deployment follows Nokia's support to help Ooredoo Algeria deploy North Africa's first cloud mobile gateway and facilitate the complete migration from the legacy core to Nokia's cloud-native core network technology.

The latest deployment also marks the latest extension of Nokia's footprint within the broader Ooredoo Group.

Nokia's Cloud Packet Core Cloud Mobile Gateway provides Ooredoo Algeria with a highly scalable and flexible architecture to rapidly launch a diverse services mix to its customers.

In addition, Nokia's AirFrame cloud infrastructure allows Ooredoo Algeria to deliver telco applications that demand low latency and high speeds. Nokia professional services ensured a smooth migration of the legacy core to the new technology.

Djillali Erouane, Technology Operational Director at Ooredoo Algeria, said: "With Nokia's cloud-native core solution, we are able deliver the latest services, while better controlling our operational costs, and being positioned to deliver the type of innovation desired by our subscribers. Moving the core network to Nokia's cloud solution can support industrial automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) when these technologies become available in the country."

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said : "We are pleased to be helping Ooredoo Algeria take the important step of preparing for the future of mobile experience. Moving its core network to the cloud gives Ooredoo Algeria tremendous automation capabilities in network management and the capacity to deliver a stronger customer experience in terms of both products and services."

Additional Resources

Webpage: Nokia 5G cloud-native Core

Webpage: Nokia CloudBand Network Director

Webpage: Cloud Packet Core

Webpage: Cloud Mobile Gateway

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Communications Phone: +358 10 448 4900 Email: press.services@nokia.com