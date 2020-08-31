Ooma To Host 1x1 Investor Meetings During The 5th Annual Colliers Securities Conference Being Held Virtually On September 10th

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced CFO Ravi Narula and Matt Robison, Director of IR and Corporate Development, will participate in the Colliers Securities Conference, which will be held...

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) - Get Report, a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced CFO Ravi Narula and Matt Robison, Director of IR and Corporate Development, will participate in the Colliers Securities Conference, which will be held virtually September 10, 2020.

Interested investors should contact their Colliers Securities sales representative.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (OOMA) - Get Report creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma's innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005096/en/