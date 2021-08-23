Ooma To Attend The Jefferies Software Conference

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Software Conference on September 14.

What: Jefferies Software Conference, presentation, and investor meetingsWhen: Fireside Chat Presentation 2:30 p.m. until 2:55 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021,with meetings throughout the dayWhere: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live video and available for replay for 30 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma's website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative for meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (OOMA) - Get Report creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

