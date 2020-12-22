Ooma To Attend Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation: What: 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, presentation and investor meetings, January 15, 2021When:...

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) - Get Report, a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, presentation and investor meetings, January 15, 2021When: Presentation (fireside chat) 2:00 p.m. until 2:40 p.m. ET on January 15Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Ravi NarulaWhere: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay for 180 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma's website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

In addition to the presentation, Messrs. Stang and Narula will also be holding virtual meetings with investors; interested parties should contact their Needham & Company sales representative.

About Ooma

Ooma (OOMA) - Get Report creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma's innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

