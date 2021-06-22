Oola Continues To Build Its Executive Team Adding CFO Janay Standifird

PHOENIX, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As leading personal development company Oola continues to build its executive team, the company is proud to announce its latest addition of Janay Standifird as Chief Financial Officer.

In this new role, Standifird will oversee and manage Oola's global finances, including financial planning and reporting. Her knowledge of global financial systems and internal controls, global business strategies, building world-class teams, and risk mitigation will be a great asset to Oola.

"Adding Janay to our executive team was a natural decision. She has a strong reputation, and I look forward to her serving as a catalyst for our business, our independent ambassadors, and our customers," said Travis Ogden, Oola Global Co-Founder and CEO. "She is a true all-around partner, and we are fortunate to have her join our team."

As a CPA with 20 years of business and finance experience, Standifird most recently served as the CFO of a $2 billion per year network marketing company. She was responsible for global oversight of the company's finances and accounting, managing global internal controls and risk mitigation, and overseeing human resources and commissions. Prior to that, she served in key financial management positions at a top 100 direct selling company and two accounting firms.

Standifird joins network marketing veteran Travis Ogden, Oola Co-Founder and CEO, who joined forces with Oola co-founders Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl earlier in 2021. She is also the second female added to the executive team in the past month. Recently, Gina Stevenson was announced as Oola's new Chief Sales Officer.

"Joining Oola and another female on the senior leadership team is an honor," said Standifird. "Throughout my career, I have been a strong supporter of women in business as I believe women collectively have the biggest impact. I am excited to see what we can do with Oola as we get ready to launch in July."

Oola is gearing up to launch a new Independent Ambassador opportunity in July. To learn more about the Ambassador opportunity and register for the launch party on July 7th, visit www.oolalife.com. Stay up to date on the latest by following us @OolaLife.

About Oola

Founded in 2012 by international bestselling authors, work-life balance experts, and holistic healthcare providers, Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl, Oola provides a simple and easy-to-follow lifestyle framework designed to lead you, step by step, to a life of less stress, more personal growth, and a clearer path toward living your unique purpose. The concept originally ideated in 1997 as Dr. Braun and Dr. Amdahl worked to better themselves in the seven key areas of life -- Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (career), Faith, Friends, and Fun. Since then, the Oola lifestyle has become a global phenomenon, with over a million followers in 40 countries actively creating their best lives. In 2021, Oola announced an affordable personal development eLearning platform to add to its offerings. Launching in July 2021, the new platform will accelerate Oola's goal of impacting one billion lives in seven years.

