OOFOS And Re--inc Partner For Limited-Edition Collaboration Collection

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OOFOS , the global leader in recovery footwear, and re—inc , the purpose-driven, global lifestyle brand founded by four US Women's World Cup Champions, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Meghan Klingenberg and Tobin Heath , announced they will be releasing a limited-edition collaboration collection.

Available starting February 17th, the collection will feature a limited-edition, co-branded OOah SportFlex Sandal named the "re x OO Flex Slide". The style features a contemporary spin on the classic slide, with a sleek adjustable upper strap for a more optimal all-around fit. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology and available in two different colorways, each product is designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear, reducing stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best all day long. Recently awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance across its full line of products - every pair of OOFOS footwear has been found by a committee of experts to promote good foot health.

Both re—inc and OOFOS are driven to challenge norms and reimagine the status quo. The two brands believe recovery is essential to have the personal strength to keep reimagining and reinventing, making this collaboration an organic fit. With the collaborative re—inc x OOFOS OOah SportFlex slides, both brands are inviting you to reimagine with them, one step at a time.

"We are really excited to partner with OOFOS on these limited-edition slides," said Christen Press, CEO of re—inc. "We love working with partners that share our commitment to making a positive impact. We hope our re x OO Flex Slides help people feel comfortable and confident as they reimagine and reinvent the world around them."

"At OOFOS, our mission has always been 'to make yOO feel better'. This starts with the OOsoul values we've built into our organization like inclusiveness , pioneering and being responsible" says Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. "We are thrilled to partner with a brand like re—inc that champions equity, creativity, and progress, to show that when you feel better, you strive to be better and do better."

Available for a limited-time only at www.re-website.com, customers can sign up now for the re—inc membership to get early access to the collection before it sells out.

About OOFOSOOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better - all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com

About re—incre—inc is a purpose-driven, global lifestyle brand, founded by four US Women's World Cup Champions: Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Meghan Klingenberg and Tobin Heath. Their time on the US Women's National Soccer Team taught them how to fight for their identities and own values. These four disruptive women launched re—inc in 2019, with the intention to redefine streetwear, first, and challenge the status quo at large— championing equity, creativity, progress and art. re—inc intends to create a transformative system of customizable products and services for people looking for bold self-expression and gender-inclusive designs. For more information, visit: www.re-website.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oofos-and-reinc-partner-for-limited-edition-collaboration-collection-301226102.html

SOURCE OOFOS