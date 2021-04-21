ONUG To Address Enterprise Cloud, Cloud Native DevOps, Security & Automation At Biannual Spring 2021 Event

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , an open enterprise cloud community of Global 2000 IT business leaders, today announced its ONUG Spring 2021 event. Held virtually on May 5-6, ONUG Spring 2021 will gather enterprise architects, cloud providers and thought leaders to engage in important discussions and build the relationships necessary to navigate their digital transformation journeys.

The live, digital event allows attendees to participate in over 55 sessions, including interactive discussions, Q&As and keynotes delivered by world-renowned business and technology leaders. ONUG Spring 2021 consists of over 80 speakers who will discuss key topics of scale and flexibility to drive business value creation derived from the building and running enterprise cloud architecture.

A few keynote speakers and panelists of ONUG include:

Sigal Zarmi , the International CIO & Head of Transformation at Morgan Stanley and Tsvi Gal from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will discuss IT as the New Business Platform.

IT leaders from FedEx, Raytheon Technologies and Cigna, plus cloud service providers Microsoft Azure, IBM Public Cloud, and Google Public Cloud will show how the Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF), a standardized security information model to create common language, definition and syntax for CSPs to send security notifications to their customers, will be built via an open source project.

Christopher Liljenstolpe , chief architect of cloud at Cisco , will join a panel to discuss telemetry in the cloud era.

ONUG working group leaders present and publish journey playbooks on Elastic Infrastructure, Orchestration and Automation, AIOps, the CSNF Decorator and Cloud Native Security. These working groups have done all the work on how to scale your enterprise cloud by building journey playbooks. You'll be able to hear these journeys and download the playbooks on May 6th .

. A Research Track delivered by Purdue University , Microsoft Research, University of Chicago , Google and Open Networking Foundation will provide the latest research on 5G and cloud edge, the future of network management, SDN controllers and 5G vs Wi-Fi 6.

, Microsoft Research, , Google and Open Networking Foundation will provide the latest research on 5G and cloud edge, the future of network management, SDN controllers and 5G vs Wi-Fi 6. Other keynotes will be delivered by Cato Networks, Alkira, Gluware, Itential, Cisco, Zscaler and Pensando.

The full list of key topics and a complete agenda is available on the ONUG Spring 2021 website.

"2021 is a planning year. It's about being reflective on the decisions that were made during the pandemic and choosing which ones to operationalize," said Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chairman of ONUG. "At ONUG Spring we look forward to digesting the changes we experienced together as an industry, discussing how IT leaders can take advantage of this year's planning opportunity and preparing with the tools needed to operationalize flexible enterprise clouds at scale."

ONUG welcomes all IT industry professionals to register free-of-charge for the Spring 2021 event. For more information or to register, visit https://hopin.com/events/onug-spring-2021#top . For any members of the media or analysts who wish to attend, please register through this link .

For more information on ONUG, please visit www.onug.net .

