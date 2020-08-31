Ontrak Announces NASDAQ Global Market Listing

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) ("Ontrak" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today announced that the company's Common Stock has been listed on the NASDAQ Global Market.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) ("Ontrak" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today announced that the company's Common Stock has been listed on the NASDAQ Global Market. Ontrak shares will continue to trade under the ticker "OTRK."

Mr. Terren Peizer, the Company's Chairman and CEO, stated, "This is another important milestone in our company's growth trajectory and we are pleased to have achieved the financial metrics commensurate with NASDAQ Global Market listing. We believe this upgrade will enhance Ontrak's visibility to all types of institutional investors and provide efficient liquidity for Ontrak shareholders as we continue to scale the business and achieve new commercial and clinical milestones. We are proud to be joining the high growth and innovative companies that are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market."

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company's PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company's integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ solutions, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company's programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C.

