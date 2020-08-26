Ontrak Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Non-Convertible Preferred Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) ("Ontrak" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") at $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of $42.5 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock initially sold to the public. The Series A Preferred Stock sold in the offering has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "OTRKP." After deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, the net proceeds to the Company were approximately $39.3 million prior to any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO of Ontrak, stated: "We are pleased to see how well this financing was received by the capital markets. It is highly unusual to have grown so rapidly over the last 3 ½ years without issuing any common equity to fund our growth. This financing strategy has greatly enhanced shareholder value. We are now well capitalized to execute on the strategic initiatives that we believe will further accelerate our growth trajectory and commercial expansion."

B. Riley FBR, Ladenburg Thalmann and William Blair acted as book-running managers for the offering. ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc. acted as Lead Manager. Incapital, The Benchmark Company, Boenning & Scattergood, Colliers Securities and Kingswood Capital Markets, a Division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. acted as co-managers.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund a segregated dividend account for the payments of the first eight quarterly dividend payments on the Series A Preferred Stock and to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, M&A, and investments in technology.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company's PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company's integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ solutions, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company's programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C.

Learn more at www.ontrak-inc.com

