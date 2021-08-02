Onto Innovation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Onto Innovation Inc., (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences: B.

Onto Innovation Inc., (ONTO) - Get Report today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

B. Riley Securities Live Summer Summit: The conference will take place live on August 18 and 19, 2021, with Onto Innovation management scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, from 7 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. Pacific Time. The B. Riley Securities Summer Summit will take place at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Santa Monica, California.

Second Annual Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference: The conference will take place virtually on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your B. Riley or Needham representative.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005553/en/