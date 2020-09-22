OnTime Networks' CM-4012F0-AER Gigabit Ethernet Switch Selected By Airbus For Use In Flight Test Instrumentation High Speed Data Acquisition System Applications

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTime Networks, a global leader for rugged, time synchronized Ethernet solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Industry, announced today the selection of its airborne-grade CM-4012F0-AER 12 Port Gigabit...

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTime Networks, a global leader for rugged, time synchronized Ethernet solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Industry, announced today the selection of its airborne-grade CM-4012F0-AER 12 Port Gigabit Ethernet switch by Airbus for use in flight test instrumentation high speed data acquisition system applications.

OnTime Networks and Airbus have signed a multi-year frame agreement for the supply of the CM-4012F0-AER to Airbus. The product will be utilized by various flight test centers of the group.

Øyvind Holmeide, CEO of OnTime Networks, stated "We are excited about the selection by Airbus. This contract is a strong example of our long-standing relationships and continued support of the critical flight test industry. It reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable networks and time synchronization solutions for high speed flight test instrumentation system applications."

About CM-4012F0-AERO SeriesThe CM-4012F0-MM-AER is an airborne-rugged managed gigabit Ethernet switch specially designed to operate reliably in the harsh climatically and noisy electrical demanding environments (e.g. high altitude, extreme shock, and vibration, wide temperatures, humidity, dust and water exposure, noisy EMI, dirty power) of military applications. The platform is an advanced and highly engineered switch that addresses complexity, enable modularity and provides growth, while delivering optimal performance for Space, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) constrained aircraft applications onboard helicopters and fixed wing aircrafts. The unit complies to the environmental requirements of MIL-STD-810G, EMI/EMC requirements of MIL- STD-461 or IEC-55032/61000 and electric power characteristics requirements according to MIL- STD-704 (DC variant).

This fully managed, Layer 2/3 Gigabit switch/router provides a powerful set of networking features, including support for IPv4 multicast traffic filtering according to static filters or IGMP snooping, Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs), port control (speed / mode / statistics, ow control), Quality of Service (QoS) traffic prioritization, Link Aggregation (802.3ad), SNMP v1/v2/v3 management, secure authentication (802.1X, ACLs, Web/CLI), port mirroring and network redundancy based on RSTP/MSTP.

The CM-4012F0-AER-TS00CFBA0 is a PTP 1588 Transparent Clock (TC) with PTP version translation (v1/v2) support. The unit also contains a standard NTP server.

About OnTime NetworksOnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com .

