Ontario Securities Commission - Term Extended For OSC Vice-Chair Tim Moseley

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced that the term of Tim Moseley, Vice-Chair of the OSC, has been extended by two years by the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

" Tim Moseley is an exemplary member of the Commission and a highly capable adjudicator," said Grant Vingoe, Acting Chair and CEO of the OSC. "Tim's leadership has been instrumental in driving the OSC's work on burden reduction and investor protection reforms, and I look forward to his continued involvement in these and other important initiatives."

Mr. Moseley was appointed Vice Chair in 2017, after having served as a part-time Commissioner since 2015. His term as Vice Chair has been extended to November 29, 2022.

The Commission consists of nine to 16 Commissioners, including a full-time Chair and two full-time Vice-Chairs. The Commission performs three distinct functions in support of its mandate - making policies and rules, serving as the board of directors, and adjudicating.

Biographical information on all Commissioners is available in the About the OSC section of the OSC website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

