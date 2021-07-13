OnSolve Announces OnSolve Control Center To Innovate How Organizations Manage Uncertainty

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, today announced the launch of OnSolve Control Center (OCC), a purpose-built centralized operating hub that allows organizations to automate and orchestrate responses to common threats in real time, mitigate impact and reduce recovery time during a critical event. OnSolve Control Center harnesses the capabilities of OnSolve Risk Intelligence, Critical Communications, and Incident Management through a single, comprehensive user experience, giving organizations greater command and control over relevant risks before they escalate to achieve operational excellence and organizational resilience.

"Be it severe weather, supply chain disruption, civil unrest or active assailants, leaders across public and private sectors are simultaneously facing unprecedented disruptions and an increased pressure to mitigate risk and take swift action," said OnSolve CEO Mark Herrington. "Today's launch of OnSolve Control Center highlights the investments in innovation we continue to make to ensure our customers have the most advanced technology on the market to help them manage uncertainty. In a time where risk and resilience have been ingrained in our new normal, we are laser focused on keeping organizations safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most."

Through a single pane of glass, OnSolve Control Center provides organizations with a common operating picture of their people, places and property and enables active responses to risks that threaten them. The centralized operating hub enhances speed, relevance and usability of OnSolve Risk Intelligence, Critical Communications, and Incident Management capabilities, along with integration to external systems including access control, active shooter detection, alarms and CCTV.

OnSolve Control Center enables users to visualize, automate, and orchestrate real-time critical event management capabilities during the full lifecycle of a crisis, specifically:

Monitor real-time risk through a single pane of glass: An AI-powered risk intelligence map, overlayed with a geolocation overview of a company's people, places and property, provides users with a full view of the impact of a critical event as it unfolds. By presenting only the risks that impact an organization, and by consolidating event reports from all sources, OCC gives organizations a verified, complete and concise view of the potential impact of the risk, enabling organizations to respond quickly and effectively.

An AI-powered risk intelligence map, overlayed with a geolocation overview of a company's people, places and property, provides users with a full view of the impact of a critical event as it unfolds. By presenting only the risks that impact an organization, and by consolidating event reports from all sources, OCC gives organizations a verified, complete and concise view of the potential impact of the risk, enabling organizations to respond quickly and effectively. Create a critical communications orchestration hub: Customizable widgets create an "at-a-glance" view of the status of open incidents, the status of sent alerts, SOS submissions, and the overall success metrics of an organization's response team's critical event management. This creates an orchestration hub, accessible right from the home screen, for response teams spread across geographies and time zones. Every action the response team takes is tracked in the Incident Status view, allowing other team members and leaders to have a full view of incident response, tracking and recovery. OCC helps users monitor alerts and responses, initiate a conference bridge, coordinate with incident-specific chats, and assign and monitor workflow tasks for the incident in a single view.

Customizable widgets create an "at-a-glance" view of the status of open incidents, the status of sent alerts, SOS submissions, and the overall success metrics of an organization's response team's critical event management. This creates an orchestration hub, accessible right from the home screen, for response teams spread across geographies and time zones. Every action the response team takes is tracked in the Incident Status view, allowing other team members and leaders to have a full view of incident response, tracking and recovery. OCC helps users monitor alerts and responses, initiate a conference bridge, coordinate with incident-specific chats, and assign and monitor workflow tasks for the incident in a single view. Automate tasks and incident response: Launch workflows and assign tasks to different team members from within OCC while monitoring the completion of those tasks prescribed in the organization's incident response plans. Escalate and reassign tasks as necessary to ensure the team is performing successfully. Keep teams, communication and plans succinct as risk evolves by setting up business rules to automatically initiate alerts and workflow when a critical event is detected.

Launch workflows and assign tasks to different team members from within OCC while monitoring the completion of those tasks prescribed in the organization's incident response plans. Escalate and reassign tasks as necessary to ensure the team is performing successfully. Keep teams, communication and plans succinct as risk evolves by setting up business rules to automatically initiate alerts and workflow when a critical event is detected. Maximize current security infrastructure with open integration: OCC's open API architecture allows organizations to operate holistically, maximizing current security systems and OnSolve's platform capabilities in a centralized manner. Organizations can import external data feeds including sensors, cameras or other third-party data through OCC to help visualize and manage risk without disrupting existing operations and infrastructure.

"OnSolve Control Center enhances an organization's ability to address the three most common challenges to managing critical events effectively - speed, relevance and usability - by creating a holistic view of an organization's critical event management workflow," said OnSolve Chief Technology Officer Dustin Radtke. "By centralizing OnSolve Risk Intelligence, Critical Communications, and Incident Management, OnSolve Control Center empowers organizations to safeguard what matters most and achieve the best possible outcome during a critical event."

OnSolve Control Center Helps Organizations Prioritize Risk and Duty of Care

Threats to business and organizational resilience have grown increasingly varied over the past year and a half. OCC allows organizations to take complete control of both known and unexpected risks before they intensify, such as:

Natural Disasters: From wildfires during a season of record-breaking heat to a forecasted above-average hurricane season for 2021, OCC offers a single source to view severe weather events as they unfold and correlate them to an organization's people, places and property, create alerts for those affected by the event, and track safety check responses - all in real time. View and respond to incoming distress signals to ensure that people are getting the help they need. Use the Incident Tracking feature to drive collaboration across an entire team and ensure that everyone is communicating effectively and completing their tasks quickly.

From wildfires during a season of record-breaking heat to a forecasted above-average hurricane season for 2021, OCC offers a single source to view severe weather events as they unfold and correlate them to an organization's people, places and property, create alerts for those affected by the event, and track safety check responses - all in real time. View and respond to incoming distress signals to ensure that people are getting the help they need. Use the Incident Tracking feature to drive collaboration across an entire team and ensure that everyone is communicating effectively and completing their tasks quickly. Public Safety Threats at Large-Scale Events: As venues, businesses and other groups scale up to full capacity, OCC enables organizers to monitor and react to public safety threats - such as a fire or civil unrest - by showing the risk on a map, sending predefined alerts to users to take action during such a threat, and monitoring alert analytics. Integrate security data such as fire alarms, gunshot detection and security cameras to understand what is happening as it happens. Lock down a building's card access to prevent non-emergency personnel from putting themselves in danger. Define business rules to automatically alert emergency services based on fire and gunshot detection.

"Organizations and communities have a responsibility to shield their residents, employees, customers, students, patients, partners and investors from serious physical or financial harm," said Herrington. "During a time when stakes have never been higher, OnSolve helps them carry out this responsibility easily, accurately, and swiftly with OnSolve Control Center."

To learn more about OnSolve Control Center, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onsolve-announces-onsolve-control-center-to-innovate-how-organizations-manage-uncertainty-301332579.html

SOURCE OnSolve