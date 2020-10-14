OnSite FLEET Makes Sophomore Appearance On Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed OnSite FLEET is No. 742 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, up from No. 3840 last year. To catapult an impressive three-year revenue growth of 640%, OnSite FLEET hired Craig Cheatle as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Account Management.

With 25 years of expertise in the automotive fleet industry, Cheatle brings a wealth of knowledge and the ability to apply an array of global automotive experiences and management techniques to OnSite FLEET.

"I am excited to have joined the fabulous team at OnSite and look forward to leveraging my fleet industry experiences and relationships to help us grow and provide our customers with new and customized solutions," Cheatle said.

Cheatle developed and successfully launched the Corporate Sales Department for Audi of America, which contributed to over 15% of total sales in the U.S. and Canada. He has established, implemented and led numerous fleet consulting and process reengineering programs for corporate fleets, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers. Most recently, he served as the SVP Business Development, Account Management and Marketing for Verra Mobility where he increased the total number of vehicles on toll programs by over 800% since 2014.

"Once again, the team exceeded expectations," said Trent Conrad, President/Owner of OnSite FLEET. "They continue to substantially grow revenue and exceed KPI's with all our clients. In addition to the tremendous effort put forth this year, we had the wonderful opportunity to add Craig to the team. At every position Craig has held, he executed at an extremely high level and will add traction to an already fast-moving machine. I couldn't be more proud or humbled to be part of this team."

About OnSite FLEETOnSite FLEET specializes in corporate and engineering vehicle fleet management for automotive manufacturers (OEM) across the United States, including Nissan North America, INFINITI and Renault. With 19 locations in 8 markets and 300 employees nationwide, the Tennessee-based company manages more than 60,000 vehicles annually. OnSite FLEET offers comprehensive services designed to reduce the cost of ownership for the entire cradle-to-grave process of its partners' corporate assets. The OnSite FLEET team provides more than 20 years of successful experience in the service sector of domestic and luxury automotive environments. Visit www.onsitefleetmanagement.com.

Media Contact: Alanna Massey 256659@email4pr.com 941-812-3664

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onsite-fleet-makes-sophomore-appearance-on-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-companies-301151803.html

SOURCE OnSite FLEET