Onsemi To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter, which ended Oct 1, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT) on Nov 1, 2021, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the " Investor Relations" section of the company's website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.

Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report can be accessed by dialing (888) 414-4458 (U.S./Canada) or (646) 960-0166 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number - which is 8631312.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemicreates intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world's most complex challenges and leads the way in creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

