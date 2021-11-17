ONSCREEN Simplifies TV Video Calls For Seniors

SilverSCREEN is a set of new features specifically designed to remove technical barriers and enhance the experience of seniors, when using ONSCREEN TV video calls to connect with family and friends

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONSCREEN , a startup focused on connecting friends and family through life-sized experiences on their TVs, announces SilverSCREEN, a set of senior-focused features designed to simplify the experience of making and receiving video calls over the TV.

"Based on feedback from actual customers using the ONSCREEN Spark to check in on elderly family members, we developed our new SilverSCREEN features to make communication with these key members of our families easier and more fulfilling," said Andrew Blue, CEO at ONSCREEN.

New SilverSCREEN features that have been added to the ONSCREEN Spark TV video call platform include:

FavoritesUsers can now add their closest contacts to a Favorites list. This enables fast and easy calling at the tap of a button instead of swiping through a phone list. Adding Favorites unlocks two other SilverSCREEN features -- Easy Mode and Auto Answer.

Easy ModeRemove distractions and complexity by putting favorites front and center on the mobile app's home screen. Simply open the app and tap the contact to initiate a call.

Auto-AnswerIdeal for checking in on elderly parents and grandparents, this highly requested feature automatically answers calls from people on a user's favorites list. When a call comes in from a favorite contact, the ONSCREEN Spark box automatically changes the TV's input and counts down 30 seconds before automatically connecting the video call.

ONSCREEN has created a unique video calling and communication platform that brings video calls to any TV and enhances the experience by taking advantage of the largest screen in a home. Whether making video calls through ONSCREEN's secure network, or hosting and joining Zoom meetings, using the TV as the main screen can feel as if you're together in the same room, having a real-life, in-person visit. This is achieved through the combination of the company's ONSCREEN Spark TV Smart Camera, their iOS and Android apps, and their robust global infrastructure.

The ONSCREEN Spark TV Smart Camera, available at onscreeninc.com and Amazon for $99.99 includes a base processing unit, an HD camera with dual microphones, and access to the ONSCREEN service. ONSCREEN mobile apps are free to use and can be downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store .

About ONSCREEN Inc.Founded during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ONSCREEN, Inc. is on a mission to bring high quality, safe and secure video calls to families everywhere, on their biggest screen: the TV. With a core focus on the privacy and security of their customers, ONSCREEN does not compromise on data sharing, does not sell ads, and is committed to creating the most secure and trusted video calling experience on the market. Visit https://onscreeninc.com for more information.

