OnPoint Surgical To Participate In Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Surgical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for multiple spine, neurosurgical, and robotic procedures, today announced that Philipp Lang, Founder and CEO, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Management will also attend one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees.

OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing orthopedic and neurosurgical spinal procedures with an Augmented Reality (AR) platform technology that superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual spinal implants onto the surgeon's visual field using see-through optical head-mounted displays. The technology offers many unique clinical and intra-operative benefits paired with impressive accuracy. The OnPoint AR technology is also an enabler for the next generation of robotic systems, using optics instead of or in conjunction with haptics.

About the OnPoint Companies.

OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical device companies developing Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for several procedures, including spinal surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, arthroscopic, and robotic procedures.

OnPoint technology is broadly applicable to all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures. OnPoint is expanding into multiple new applications and indications.

The OnPoint AR technology is protected by 17 granted U.S. patents, with corresponding foreign counterparts filed in major medical device markets world-wide. The OnPoint Companies have established a pre-eminent intellectual property position for AR guidance of spinal, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures, including manual and robotic surgery.

For more information visit www.onpointsurgical.com

