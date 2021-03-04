OnPoint Community Credit Union To Open Fred Meyer Branches In Cornelius, Hillsboro, Gresham And Sandy

These four branches are the first to open as part of OnPoint's rollout of 20 new in-store branches across Oregon and Southwest Washington in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the largest branch and service area expansion in its history, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it will open four of the 20 new Fred Meyer branches this month. These new Oregon branches are in Cornelius, South Hillsboro, East Gresham and Sandy. With these four openings, OnPoint will operate 40 branches in communities across Oregon and Southwest Washington. OnPoint is also slated to open 16 additional branches within Fred Meyer locations across the region in 2021.

"As the largest credit union in Oregon, we are always pursuing innovation and partnerships that value our members' time and help them achieve their financial goals," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Our new Fred Meyer branches will provide these communities with quick and easy access to our financial resources and expertise at a time when they need it most. There's nothing more central to a community than its neighborhood grocery store, and we're honored to partner with Fred Meyer."

Each in-store branch will offer members a complete suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATM and notarization. OnPoint's new branches will offer existing and new members special grand opening promotions through the end of the year, including a $200 bonus for new members.*

With the opening of these four branches, OnPoint will create a total of 30 jobs across these local economies. Visit the Careers section of OnPoint's website to learn more about becoming part of the OnPoint team at one of the new in-store branches.

Sandy Branch - 16625 SE 362nd Dr., Sandy, OR 97055 Opening March 19, 2021

LeeAnn Baker has been with OnPoint since 2011 and will serve as the Branch Manager of the Sandy Branch. Baker has more than 18 years of experience in financial services. She and her husband, Dave, live in Sandy with their two children.

OnPoint will donate $2,500 to Ant Farm Youth Services, a program helping children connect with the community and learn how to live healthily through educational assistance, job skill development, outdoor leisure and recreation, horticulture and art classes. Ant Farm Youth Services also runs the Sandy Farmers Market in the summer.

East Gresham Branch - 2497 SE Burnside Rd., Gresham, OR 97080 Opening March 20, 2021

Alyssa Gonzales will lead the East Gresham Branch as Branch Manager. Alyssa has more than 15 years of experience in financial services and has been with OnPoint since 2010. Gonzales and her husband, Brian, live in Gresham with their two children, Elias and Ariela.

OnPoint will donate $2,500 to Family of Friends, which leverages the power of mentoring relationships in East Multnomah County to support positive self-identity and youth leadership, giving young people a platform to build the futures they want for themselves and their communities.

Cornelius Branch - 2200 Baseline St., Cornelius, OR 97113 Opening March 26, 2021

Marlen Mendoza has worked in financial services for 20 years, joining OnPoint in 2008, and will lead the Cornelius Branch. Mendoza and her husband live in Cornelius with their two sons.

OnPoint will donate $2,500 to Centro Cultural of Washington County, which has served Latino families since 1972 with an ever-growing range of programs designed to create self-sufficient, engaged and active citizens.

South Hillsboro Branch - 6495 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy., Hillsboro, OR 97123 Opening March 27, 2021

Laurissa Bybee will serve as Branch Manager of the South Hillsboro Branch. Bybee brings 13 years of financial services experience to her new role, and has been with OnPoint since 2011. She and her husband, Kalib, live in Forest Grove with their cat, Jack.

OnPoint will donate $2,500 to Capes & Crowns Foundation, which conducts inspiring photo sessions for children going through life-changing situations such as trauma, illness and disabilities.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNIONOnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 420,000 members and with assets of $7.9 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties ( Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties ( Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

*To qualify, individuals must open a new membership with a personal checking account and receive direct deposit of at least $500 to that account within 60 days of the open date. A bonus of $200 will be credited to their checking account approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus. As of 2/1/21, APY (annual percentage yield) for Interest Checking is 0.05%. APY is subject to change. $500 minimum balance for Interest Checking; no minimum balance for OnPoint Checking. When Interest Checking average monthly balance falls below $500, a $7 monthly service fee applies. Fees may reduce earnings. Bonus will be included on a 1099-INT for tax purposes. Cannot be combined with other offers for opening a new membership, such as OnPoint Savers or Refer a Friend. Offer only available at OnPoint Fred Meyer Branches. Offer valid through 12/31/21 and subject to change. Business bonus: To qualify, a new membership must be opened with a business checking account and receive $500 in deposits to that account within 60 days of the open date. A bonus of $200 will be credited to their business checking account approximately 60 days after new account is opened. Accounts must be open and in good standing at time of payout to receive bonus. Bonus will be included on a 1099-Int for tax purposes. Cannot be combined with other offers for opening a new membership, such as OnPoint Savers or Refer a Friend. Offer only available at OnPoint Fred Meyer Branches. Offer valid through 12/31/21 and subject to change.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onpoint-community-credit-union-to-open-fred-meyer-branches-in-cornelius-hillsboro-gresham-and-sandy-301240846.html

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union