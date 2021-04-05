OnPoint Community Credit Union Green Horizons Initiative Provides Lending Incentives For Sustainable Choices

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union, the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, announced today new commitments to fighting climate change, including the Green Horizons initiative, which makes it more affordable for people in Oregon and Southwest Washington to adopt new sustainable technology. OnPoint Green Horizons provides special rate discounts on electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as solar panels. In addition to these discounts for members, OnPoint is taking other steps to reduce its carbon footprint with telecommuting programs, environmental education, employee volunteer opportunities and donations to environmentally-focused organizations.

"The global threat of climate change requires all of us to take action to ensure a sustainable future for our community and the world," said Rob Stuart, OnPoint President and CEO. "Going green shouldn't be a luxury only a few can afford. We want to help our members make more sustainable choices without breaking the bank, so we're proud to offer programs that make eco-friendly choices more affordable. Our Green Horizons initiative is just one step on the long journey of helping to build a greener future."

Green Auto DiscountOnPoint's Green Auto Discount offers 0.25% 1 APR off auto loan rates for new or used electric or hybrid vehicles financed through OnPoint. For every green auto loan approved, OnPoint will make a donation to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) 2 in Oregon, which brings people together to solve the biggest conservation challenges of our time such as climate change. Among TNC's priorities is the electrification of automobiles. OnPoint is donating $250 for every electric vehicle loan and $125 for every hybrid vehicle loan.

"To address climate change, we need to make the shift to clean, renewable energy while restoring and protecting nature to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Jim Desmond, State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Oregon. "We're encouraged by this program that makes low-emission vehicles more accessible to our community and commend OnPoint for their leadership in this space."

OnPoint members in the market for an electric or hybrid vehicle can also find additional incentives through Oregon, Washington and federal programs.

Home Equity Solar Panel DiscountOnPoint Green Horizons is also making it more affordable for homeowners to produce their own solar electricity. When homeowners apply for an EquityFlex Line of Credit for home improvements, they can fix a portion of their line of credit for the purchase of solar panels and receive a 0.25% 3 discount off the EquityFlex Fixed Portion APR. Homeowners can find even more savings by looking at incentives and rebate programs in Oregon and Washington.

Solar energy is sustainable, renewable and plentiful, even in the Pacific Northwest. Each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of solar that is generated substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions like CO 2 , as well as other pollutants. In addition to the environmental benefits, solar power systems result in energy cost-savings over time. On average, it takes about 7.5 years for energy savings to offset the cost of a solar investment.

Helping to Tackle Climate ChangeOnPoint is also committed to supporting organizations focused on making an impact to help address the effects of climate change. In addition to the Green Auto Discount donations to TNC, here are just a few partners and initiatives that OnPoint has recently supported with charitable donations:

$1,500 to Caldera, which partners with schools in Portland and Central Oregon to provide year-round mentorship programs for under-served youth that integrate art and nature and are grounded in positive youth development.

to Caldera, which partners with schools in and to provide year-round mentorship programs for under-served youth that integrate art and nature and are grounded in positive youth development. $2,500 to Ecology in Classrooms & Outdoors, which inspires K-12 school students to care for nature and their communities through hands-on science education.

to Ecology in Classrooms & Outdoors, which inspires K-12 school students to care for nature and their communities through hands-on science education. $1,000 to Eco-School Network, which recruits, trains and motivates parents to help initiate and maintain sustainable practices in their child's school so that students can develop the values and skills needed to preserve a healthy environment.

to Eco-School Network, which recruits, trains and motivates parents to help initiate and maintain sustainable practices in their child's school so that students can develop the values and skills needed to preserve a healthy environment. $1,500 to the SOLVE Oregon Beach Cleanup, which organizes individuals and communities across Oregon to help remove litter and marine debris from our beaches that can endanger wildlife and negatively impact water quality.

to the SOLVE Oregon Beach Cleanup, which organizes individuals and communities across to help remove litter and marine debris from our beaches that can endanger wildlife and negatively impact water quality. $1,000 to Rogue Farm Corps, which trains and equips the next generation of farmers and ranchers through hands-on educational programs and the preservation of Oregon's farmland. Without a coordinated strategy, these working lands are at risk for development, consolidation and being taken out of agriculture.

to Rogue Farm Corps, which trains and equips the next generation of farmers and ranchers through hands-on educational programs and the preservation of farmland. Without a coordinated strategy, these working lands are at risk for development, consolidation and being taken out of agriculture. $1,500 to WaterWatch of Oregon, which works to protect and restore water to Oregon's rivers, streams and lakes for fish, wildlife and people.

to WaterWatch of Oregon, which works to protect and restore water to Oregon's rivers, streams and lakes for fish, wildlife and people. Providing employee support of Oregon Wildlife Foundation's "Watch for Wildlife" campaign, which seeks to provide dedicated funding for wildlife passage projects across Oregon through the sale of a commemorative Oregon license plate. Once 3,000 vouchers are sold, the plate goes into production.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNIONOnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 427,000 members and with assets of $8.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties ( Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties ( Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Vehicles meeting OnPoint's Green Auto Discount standards receive a 0.25% discount off stated APR. All OnPoint loans are subject to credit terms approval. Discount does not apply to existing OnPoint auto loans. Between February 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021 , OnPoint will contribute up to $250 to The Nature Conservancy of Oregon per qualifying auto loan from OnPoint for the purchase of a zero or low emission vehicle to support its climate change efforts, with a minimum total donation of $50,000 . The mission of The Nature Conservancy is to conserve the land and waters on which all life depends. More information about the Conservancy is available by mail at 821 SE 14th Avenue, Portland, OR 97214, by phone at (503) 802-8100, or at www.nature.org. Receive a 0.25% discount off stated EquityFlex Fixed Portion APR when proceeds are used to purchase solar panels. Review of purchase order or invoice required to qualify. Discount applies to invoice/purchase order amount, not to exceed $12,000 .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onpoint-community-credit-union-green-horizons-initiative-provides-lending-incentives-for-sustainable-choices-301262151.html

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union