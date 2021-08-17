OnlyFans Announces The Launch Of OFTV, A New Streaming Platform And App

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlyFans, the subscription social media platform revolutionising the creator economy by facilitating more authentic connections between creators and their fans, announced today the launch of its streaming platform and app OFTV. OFTV features free, original content by OnlyFans creators spanning a wide variety of genres including fitness, cooking, comedy, music, and more. Creators are able to share both short- and long-form video content for their fans to watch from the convenience of their phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Launching OFTV is a way for fans to view content from their favourite OnlyFans creators and discover new ones.

"From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content," said Tim Stokely, OnlyFans founder and CEO. "We're all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it."

OnlyFans soft launched the on-demand streaming service earlier this year to test out the market. After the resounding positive response from the community, OnlyFans has quickly scaled OFTV to be a rapidly growing content library consisting of over 800 videos from over 100 OnlyFans creators. Launching OFTV is a way for fans to view content from their favourite OnlyFans creators and discover new ones. It's a unique way to experience content from the OnlyFans community and see who is on the platform. Current OFTV creator channels include Cheri Fit , Yoga with Taz , and Tennis Class with Adi .

The announcement of OFTV comes in conjunction with the season two premiere of OnlyFans' original content series, Unlocked. Featuring an all-new adventure format and new creators, Unlocked Season 2 will bring in host Casey Boonstra to interview creators while they partake in mini-adventures. Viewers will receive a behind the scenes glimpse into each creator's daily life and get to know them on a personal level, while also taking them on an adventure that's totally new and unexpected.

OFTV is free to view and available as an app for mobile devices and watchable via smart TVs. OFTV is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more about OFTV, visit: https://of.tv/

ABOUT ONLYFANS:OnlyFans is the subscription social platform revolutionising creator and fan connections. The site is inclusive of artists and content creators from all genres and allows them to develop authentic relationships with their fanbase. OnlyFans gives creators the opportunity to monetize content they want to share. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has since paid out over $4.5 billion in creator earnings and established itself as the go-to platform for over 130 million registered users and over 2 million creators worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onlyfans-announces-the-launch-of-oftv-a-new-streaming-platform-and-app-301356960.html

SOURCE OnlyFans