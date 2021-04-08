OnlineEngineering.org Is The New Source For Engineering Student School And Degree Information

GEORGETOWN, Ky., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 540 online engineering degrees in the U.S. Which one is for you?

The past 20 years have witnessed exponential growth in online college and university instruction. Despite this, online classes in engineering lagged. Now, spurred on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and further innovation in remote teaching, online classes in engineering are experiencing rapid growth.

As with any fast-growing field, the challenge of finding the right online engineering program is also growing.

OnlineEngineering.org launches today with a mission to help future engineers and advancing engineering professionals alike find an exceptional online engineering program that fits them:

The best online engineering colleges and universities in the U.S.

Undergraduate, graduate, and community colleges. Best value and most affordable too. If it exists as an online program in engineering, OnlineEngineering.org covers it.

And not just the top schools, but also all the online degree programs, at every degree level:

All the online engineering degrees and programs in the U.S.

OnlineEngineering.org is a comprehensive resource for navigating the online engineering degree landscape, providing a complete set of rankings for online engineering degrees in every major specialization at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. In addition, the site contains guides covering a far-reaching set of related subjects such as engineering accreditation, tips for succeeding in an online engineering degree program, and a guide on how to earn a professional engineer (PE) license.

"The need is clear for resources dedicated solely to engineering, and we meet it with our decade of experience helping students find higher ed programs that align with their wants while providing a superior education," says Wayne Downs, president of OnlineEngineering.org. "We not only achieve that goal for students, but we do it using innovative ranking technology. Our ranking tool's accuracy advantage means students get an unbiased, peerless list of high-quality, influential engineering schools, a result they can trust."

How does OnlineEngineering.org measure and rank influence? Like many sites, OnlineEngineering.org uses government supplied IPEDS data to help compare programs based on graduation rates, retention rates, student-teacher ratios, experience in online learning (how long a school has offered online engineering degrees and how many graduates it has had), but that is only part of the rankings methodology.

With licensed permission, OnlineEngineering.org also partners with AcademicInfluence.com to incorporate its proprietary machine-learning technology that explores millions of open-source, crowd-edited data points, mapping lines of influence through constantly updated data repositories, including Wikipedia and Crossref. The result is a methodology that not only considers school performance as indicated by IPEDS data, but also considers the influence of professors at the schools and the influence of the programs' alumni.

"Engineers will appreciate the technological advantage and results we achieve. It's such a unique and logical approach, Forbes.com featured an article about it," says Downs.

"But we do more than just rank the best online engineering degree programs—we also provide a wealth of information about the types of programs, array of specializations, and variety of professional opportunities that await online engineering students. Our goal is to make sure that prospective students have everything at their fingertips to make an informed decision."

OnlineEngineering.org is the leading site dedicated exclusively to assisting engineering students—from high school through college and beyond. Offering unmatched, technology-driven rankings and information-packed guidance, it's the one-stop source for engineering higher education information online.

Contact:

Wayne DownsPresidentOnlineEngineering.org682-302-4945 307026@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onlineengineeringorg-is-the-new-source-for-engineering-student-school-and-degree-information-301265006.html

SOURCE OnlineEngineering.org