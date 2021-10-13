Online Video Game Fortnite Inspires Renewable Energy Partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas based residential & commercial clean energy company, EnerG Renewables, LLC is helping home and business owners "eliminate their electric bill", simply by providing them with the option to "go green" and make their home or business more energy efficient.

Clean energy dynamic duo Preston Pennington, CEO and Adrian Mendiola, CSO, developed their business relationship from a very unconventional method, hundreds of miles apart, meeting on the popular online game "Fortnite'' before uniting to found EnerG. Preston Pennington, a philanthropist, digital marketing guru, and marketing agency owner ( PCG Global) has worked with multiple green initiative organizations and top fortune 100 and 500 businesses for over a decade. Pennington worked with clients in the renewable energy industry for 3 years when he met Adrian. As well as being a family man, Adrian Mendiola is an avid renewable energy enthusiast and green tech visionary. Mendiola brings almost a decade of extensive expertise in the renewable energy and oil industry having worked for top companies respectively.

EnerG was started with two goals in mind… to educate people on the benefits of going solar and to help eliminate electric bills across the United States. Along with eliminating power bills, customers have the benefit of increasing the value of their homes/business. EnerG is also helping those same customers to obtain the 26% tax credit currently being offered by the United States Government to further lower the overall cost of going solar, and providing ZERO out-of-pocket installations.

Going solar has never been easier with the new qualifications allowing almost 85% of home and business owners to qualify for the savings. To qualify, customers must have a minimum of a 580 FICO score and simply be on the deed/title of the home/business. Qualification takes as little as 30 seconds and EnerG works with several financial partners with qualified financing as low as 0% over multiple term options. EnerG is giving customers the option and ability to take back their financial freedom with the ability to no longer "rent" their power, but to OWN it instead!

With a multitude of teams across the US, EnerG is taking the solar industry by storm. Currently, they are operating in 30 states with the goal of expanding to all 50 states by the end of 2022. EnerG has helped thousands of people turn the liability of their electric bill into an asset simply by switching them over to solar. To learn more about EnerG and to see how much you can save by going solar visit www.EnerG.solar

