Online Tutoring Services Market In The US To Grow By $ 16.46 Billion During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online tutoring services market in the US to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online Tutoring Services Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Test Preparation Service
- Subject Tutoring Service
- End-user
- Higher Education Institutes
- K-12 Schools
Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the online tutoring services market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online Tutoring Services Market in US size
- Online Tutoring Services Market in US trends
- Online Tutoring Services Market in US industry analysis
The flexibility offered by online tutoring is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of personal connection with students may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online tutoring services market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the online tutoring services market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the online tutoring services market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online tutoring services market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online tutoring services market vendors in US
