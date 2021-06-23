Online Survey Software Market To Grow By USD 2.64 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online survey software market is expected to grow by USD 2.64 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the online survey software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Online Survey Software Market Participants:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. offers online survey software to build better relationships with your customers, employees, patients, or students.

Medallia Inc.

Medallia Inc. offers online survey software for various industries.

QuestionPro Inc.

QuestionPro Inc. offers survey software built for everyday essentials.

Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The online survey software market is segmented as below:

End-user

Market Research



Retail



Financial Services



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The online survey software market is driven by the increased use of online survey software among SMBs. In addition, the rise in the volume of e-commerce transactions is expected to trigger the online survey software market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

