Online Public Consultation On The Future Of Remembrance Opens

Share your ideas on how we should recognize and remember Canada's Veterans

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada's Veterans evolve, so too should the ways we commemorate them. Earlier this year, we introduced our broadened approach to commemoration, that aims to recognize all those who have served our country in uniform, both here at home and around the world.

As we continue to honour our Veterans from the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War, it's important to explore innovative ways to recognize all who have served. We want to know how Canadians would like to pay tribute to Veterans, those currently serving and those who died for our country.

Starting today, we invite Veterans, their families and all Canadians to share their thoughts on this important topic through our online consultation on the future of remembrance. The online consultation is open from 18 June to 9 July 2021.

The input received will inform the way in which we commemorate Veterans for years to come .

Quote

"From the trenches of Europe to training and operations here at home today, everybody who has stepped forward to serve this country is one of Canada's Veterans. They deserve to see themselves in the stories we share, and I ask all Canadians—and those who've worn the uniform, in particular—to share their thoughts on the future of remembrance with us. Your input is vitally important, and it will help us make sure we're best able to honour those who've served now and into the future."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

Canadians of all ages and backgrounds are invited to share their thoughts on the future of remembrance, and how they prefer to take part in commemorative activities.

Canadians from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds served during the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War. While broadening our approach to include more recent military history, we will continue to tell their stories with ceremonies and events at home and abroad.

We are also consulting with Veterans' organizations and other stakeholders. We will seek their group's perspective on our expanded focus to commemoration.

Associated links

