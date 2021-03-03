Online Psychic Readings: 10 Best Psychics To Get An Accurate Reading By Phone, Chat, Email, Or Video

CHARLOTTE, S.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the chaotic modern world, many people are seeking guidance and a deeper form of wisdom that can help them move into the future with confidence. Whether you're looking for answers in relation to your love life, career, or any other decision you may face, the skillful insights of an experienced psychic may make the difference between sinking and swimming.

Online psychic platforms have become an important source of advice and support for millions of people around the world since the dawn of the internet. But are all online services legitimate? and should you put your faith in a "virtual psychic" for an accurate reading? The team at PsychicInsights.org spent over 30 hours researching, comparing, and testing 17 psychic networks, apps, and websites to find the best services overall.

The 10 Best Psychic Reading Services on the Internet: Everything You Need To Know

Psychic websites have been moving with the times and are now offering free minutes for new members and a whole range of discounts to help customers find their feet and get the readings they need to move forward with confidence. Luckily, this article has reviewed and ranked the top psychic websites available, giving you a headstart on your journey to connect with the perfect psychic for you.

1. Kasamba - Best Online Psychic Readers Overall

With its superb record on astrological readings, Kasamba offers new clients an incredible 70% discount and three free minutes with any new psychic users work with. For more than 20 years, Kasamba has been delivering the readings and psychic insights that have helped change more than 3 million customers' lives.

The site is easy to access, and with its mobile phone-friendly design, users can engage with the psychics no matter where they are! Each psychic has their own tailor-made profile with a reliable customer-generated 5 Star rating system so users can see how they have performed in the past.

Before selecting a psychic to work with, users should always analyze their profile and take advantage of the free 3-minute readings available. Kasamba specializes in astrology, numerology, tarot readings, fortune telling, and dream analytics which means that whatever you're looking for, you're bound to find it here.

2. Psychic Source - Readings for $1 Per Minute

With their offer of 100% satisfaction guaranteed, users can rely on Psychic Source's high-quality rating system and expert practitioners. Users can create an anonymous account and connect with the highly trained, professional, and experienced psychics on the platform and take advantage of the free 3-minute reading to get started.

With over 30 years of experience, Psychic Source provides real-time phone, video, and messenger chat readings so that users will get the best guidance and insights into the problems that they're facing.

There are hundreds of expert psychic readers on the site that users can browse through and work with using the specially made free searching tools. This will allow users to sift through the many highly trained and intuitive psychic readers to find the one they can work with to address the topics they require assistance or support with.

Psychics on the site work with tarot, intuitive reading, love, and relationships. The money-back 100% guaranteed satisfaction makes this site a safe bet for those looking to dip their toes into the psychic realms. And if the reviews are anything to go by, you're going to get the help and support you've been looking for.

2. Keen - Leaders in the Chat and Email Readings

With over 20 categories to choose from, users can easily make use of the on-site search tool to find the right medium for them. Users can connect to a psychic using their phone, email, or with the chat feature.

Users get 3 minutes of free readings when they sign up so they can get to know a psychic before committing to the service. This gives users the assurance they need to take the leap and work with a psychic to resolve the problems in their daily struggle.

Having been featured in mainstream publications such as Cosmopolitan and Bustle, Keen has not only been hitting the headlines, but with their team of nearly 2000 psychics on board, they have been showing their many customers how to grow in their lives and become their very best selves.

4. Oranum - Superb Live Sessions That You Can Get Involved With

With a great selection of live video readings, users can have a tarot, dream, or intuitive dream analysis session with one of the skilled mediums on Oranum. One of the unique features of this website is that every psychic hosts a 100% free weekly public session, so you can get to know them and find the personality that meshes with you!

This gives users a great opportunity to see each psychic in action and to trust their inner wisdom to ensure they have a deep connection with their preferred psychic. When users sign up with Oranum, they get $9.99 in free credit to get them off the ground.

5. Asknow - The World's Psychic Phone Chatline

Call asknow at 1-888-815-1999

With multilingual readings available in both English and Spanish, AskNow is raising the bar in a whole range of divination arts. The site offers competitive discounts for new members to the site. And with excellent reviews dating back nearly 20 years, users can be sure that their future is in safe hands!

AskNow specializes in advice surrounding all areas of relationships, love, and career guidance, so if you've hit the rocks, they have the expertise to help. Each psychic has their own profile where users can learn more about their skill set. And with a free 5-minute reading available, you can quickly discover if you've got a good fit.

Searching the website and booking a reading is easy and intuitive, so once users arrive, they can instantly start to get the feedback and support that will help to revolutionize their life.

Runner ups

Here are the sites that were reviewed but didn't make the top 5:

How the Psychic Reading Services Were Evaluated

Ranking the best psychic platforms on the market involves looking closely at a number of important factors. Listed below are just a few of the criteria this article based its ranking on.

The Psychics

When setting out to analyze and dissect a psychic website, one of the most important elements of all is to assess the skills, competence, and knowledge base of the psychics themselves! Can they carry out virtual readings, and do they deliver the results that support their clients to build better lives?

People need to be discerning when they judge the services of a psychic. However, if you follow your instincts and trust in your own intuitions, you'll be able to find the right match for your needs.

The Services

Second to the psychics themselves, the readings that they offer are a central feature of the services that these websites provide for people who are looking for some one-on-one spiritual guidance.

Top-level psychics can operate in a whole range of areas including neurology, astrology, tarot readings, astral work, and tarot readings. It's this depth of knowledge and experience that means the psychic is able to consciously adapt to the needs of their clients.

Free Readings and Introductory Offers

Before committing to a service, it's always good to be able to try a free reading so users can personally evaluate the benefits and insightfulness of the psychic. This gives users the chance to engage with a psychic and decide for themselves whether they are a good karmic fit for them.

The best psychic websites offer free trials and free minutes or credits when you sign up to ensure full transparency. Always look for this when choosing the right provider for you.

Search Capabilities and Filters

The leading psychic websites utilize search filters and other helpful tools so that users can intuitively navigate the platform with ease. Each psychic should have their own profile so people can inspect their skillset and make a selection that is in tune with their inner self.

7 Ways That Connecting With a Virtual Psychic Can Benefit You

Connecting with a psychic can change your outlook for the better, and whether customers do so via phone, text, or video call, the results are impressive. Moreover, top psychic sites claim to have already helped people from all walks of life to manifest their best selves. Here are seven ways that a virtual psychic can help:

Boost a person's confidence

Find clarity in making crucial decisions

Clean and revitalize a person's aura

Supercharge a person's intuition with expert guidance

Unlock the secrets of a person's past lives through regression therapy

Communicate with a person's spirit guides

Increase a person's natural levels of empathy and understanding

How Psychic Websites Help People Everyday

There are many ways that the best psychic websites are assisting people every day - giving the counsel that can guide people through many situations in life. Listed below are just a few ways psychic websites can help within everyday life.

Great to prepare for big events

Improve a person's personal clarity

Help people see alternative approaches to problems they may face

Provides support and restores healthy emotional balance

A unique aid in the process of grieving for a loved one or lost relationship

Unblocks karmic barriers in a person's energy field

Can help people contact and communicate with dead friends, family, and partners

Supercharge your sense of purpose and find ways to grow as an individual

Personalized guidance and assistance

Free Psychic Readings

It's always a good idea to get a free reading before you open your heart, invest any money or get personally involved with a psychic.

Just like any relationship in life, you need to find out if your preferred psychic is a good fit. So taking advantage of free readings is a way that a potential client can assess the situation and decide, using their own inner intuition, whether or not to establish a relationship.

Depending on the website, here are some of the free psychic readings on offer.

Tarot: Using a deck of 78 cards steeped in ancient wisdom, a psychic can unlock patterns of behavior, decode the problems you have been experiencing, and reveal solutions that encompass every aspect of the hero's journey. Specific questions can be answered as well as more general, overall concerns which the client may not even be aware of.

Horoscopes: Also known as astrology, horoscopes are the key to understanding the place of mankind in the universe. Finding out the underlying roots of compatibility, relationship advice, career guidance, and personal well-being is central to the important work that a psychic does. Personalized readings are an invaluable insight into the past, present, and future.

Numerology: There are bound to be numbers that seem to make more of an appearance in your life or carry a greater significance than others. A skilled numerological psychic can translate their meanings and help people navigate the interdimensional aspects of reality.

Dreams: Everybody dreams, but very few people are able to decipher the meanings, hidden messages, and advice that your inner self is trying to give you. A psychic can rapidly unravel the mysteries of your own dreams while assisting you to learn the language of the subconscious mind.

Relationships and Love: One of the most divine features of our human experience is the ability to love and be connected with other souls. However, when we get it wrong, it can quickly turn sour. A psychic can give people the gift of understanding so that they can create deep and meaningful relationships that stand the test of time.

Careers and Jobs: Earning a living is essential in the 21st Century, and with the help of psychic guidance, anyone can supercharge their possibilities and use the skills that they were bestowed with to master any hierarchy. Financial success and stability are waiting around the corner for anyone who takes on the services of an expert psychic.

Fortune Telling and Future Predictions: When it comes to understanding the past, anyone can have a guess. But when it comes to seeing the future, the skills of an expert are essential. Fortune telling can be the difference between success and karmic failure, unlocking the keys to divinity and future happiness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Psychic Websites.

There's a lot of questions that may be going through your mind if you're preparing to dive into the world of online psychic readings. This is a natural part of the process and should be embraced with an open heart and an inner willingness to make changes in your life.

Q: How Does a Free Psychic Chat Work?

A: Most of the best psychic websites offer free chats, usually around 3 to 5 minutes, to new members. This gives a new member the opportunity to get to know the psychic in a one-on-one session while starting to get to the root of some of the problems they are seeking to address.

After the freely allotted time is complete, then the new member will have to start paying for the services. Rates for the different services vary considerably. However, in all cases, they are extremely reasonable, usually starting at around 50 cents per minute.

Q: Can You Use Chat or the Phone?

A: Modern psychic websites are extremely well integrated into the possibilities of communications technology, and so the user can decide whether they would prefer to engage using their phone, the chat functions, or a live video link. This gives any potential user the ability to communicate in the way that they feel most comfortable.

Q: Is It Possible for a Psychic To Connect With You via the Phone or the Internet?

A: Despite the doubts that some people may have, a properly trained and experienced psychic is easily capable of connecting with you via a phone line or through online internet chat, just as easy as local psychics near you .

Within the astral field, the limitations that are taken for granted in the physical world are meaningless, and the psychic can interact with your auric essence and establish a firm link - no matter what method you are interacting with.

Best Online Psychics: The Takeaway

Psychics have to undergo rigorous tests, both etheric and physical, to achieve the wisdom that they offer to their clients. And with a little bit of courage and determination, anyone can create a valuable partnership that will birth a future of loving wisdom and success.

Regardless of who you are, what position in life you find yourself in, or what problem you're facing, turning to a psychic for advice and support can be a powerful decision that allows people to address their worries and concerns.

When you take on the advice of highly trained psychics, your world can change overnight to help you to manifest the very best future for you and your loved ones.

