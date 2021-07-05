Online-PhD-Degrees.com Announces Best Theological Colleges In The US That Offer Doctorate And Ph.D. Courses In 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Ph.D. Degrees has released a list of The Best Theological Colleges in the nation offering online and hybrid doctorate and Ph.D. programs in Theology, Canon Law, Pastoral Counseling, Missiology, Pastoral Music, and Church Music.
A doctoral degree in theology or a department of theological studies helps students understand God's word with more clarity and develops the abilities of future theologians, priests, pastors, deacons, counselors, and others. This type of curriculum imparts the ability to lead a congregation with steadfast devotion by communicating their message and the word of God with fullness. It also gives students knowledge of different cultures and social and religious beliefs, which is hugely beneficial to future religious leaders. Graduates from any one of these doctorates and Ph.D. programs are much more qualified candidates in the field of theology and are capable of filling numerous roles and positions.
A terminal degree in church or pastoral music gives students the necessary skills and knowledge to become top experts in organ or choral music as musicians, composers, and conductors. Church-based music programs include outstanding courses taught by brilliantly talented instructors who help students create and understand beautiful music written for the praise and glory of God. These individuals develop a complex understanding of both music theory and practice and go on to fill churches with some of the most beautiful music ever composed.
Online Ph.D. Degrees' 2021 List of the Best Theological Colleges that Offer Online Ph.D. and Doctorate Courses:
Doctor of Church Music (D.C.M.) Degree Programs
Claremont Graduate University, Claremont, California
World Mission University, Los Angeles, California
Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas
University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana
Doctor of Pastoral Music (D.P.M.) Degree Programs
Liberty University Online, Lynchburg, Virginia
Graduate Theological Foundation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Doctor of Missiology (D.Miss) Degree Hybrid Programs
Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, California
Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Michigan
Doctor of Pastoral Counseling Degree Programs
Atlantic Coast College of the Bible Theological Seminary, Daytona Beach, Florida
Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary, Ridgely, Maryland
Washington University of Virginia, Annandale, Virginia
Doctor of Sacred Theology (S.T.D.) / Canon Law Degree Programs
St. Mary's Ecumenical Institute, Baltimore, Maryland
Boston College School of Theology and Ministry, Boston, Massachusetts
Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University, Berkeley, California
Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.
Doctorate in Theology (D.Th.) Degree Programs
Faulkner University, Montgomery, Alabama
Trinity College of the Bible & Theological Seminary, Newburgh, Indiana
Colorado Theological Seminary, Wheat Ridge, Colorado
Northwestern Theological Seminary, New Port Richey, Florida
Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas
Clarks Summit University, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania
Online Ph.D. Degrees is a primary source of information for quality online Ph.D. and Doctorate programs. It's lists and rankings are a result of extensive research from unbiased, publicly available sources. Additionally, the OPD's research team uses a definitive methodology designed to identify the most outstanding theological schools that offer doctorate and Ph.D. degrees both online and on-campus.
For more information about different Ph.D. and doctorate programs, and online post-graduate degrees, visit www.online-phd-degrees.com .
