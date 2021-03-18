Online On-Demand Home Services Market To Grow By $ 4,730 Billion During 2021-2025 | Insights On COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, And Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

The 120-page report and TOC analyzes the online on-demand home services market by service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health, wellness and beauty, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online on-demand home services market is expected to grow by USD 4,730.31 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of over 70% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the specialized consumer services sector witnessed a negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The home care and design segment will generate maximum revenue in the online on-demand home services market, owing to the rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services, coupled with the increasing business expansions. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the increasing number of smartphone and internet users, which has made online on-demand home services apps easily accessible.

Online On-Demand Home Services Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Advantages of online on-demand home services

Increasing internet penetration

Increasing number of startups entering the market

In addition, the report identifies the increasing influence of digital media as a major trend in the online on-demand home services market. Vendors operating in the market are investing in digital marketing strategies to improve their service visibility and promote sales. Advertisements on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook are enabling vendors to enhance brand awareness and attract more potential customers.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Online On-Demand Home Services Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alfred Club Inc.: The company partners with property owners and managers to offer residents an exceptional living experience by providing leading-edge technology with personalized hospitality services.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers home services such as home theater setup, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, TV wall mounting, office chair assembly, rowing machine assembly, elliptical assembly, and others.

ANGI Homeservices Inc.: The company provides home services through brands such as Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro.

AskforTask Inc.: The company offers home services such as cleaning, handyman, plumbing, electrical, painting, interior painting, lawn mowing, and other general services.

ByNext Inc.: The company offers home care and cleaning services using their best experience and cleaning & finishing technology.

Reasons to Buy Online On-Demand Home Services Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online on-demand home services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand home services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs.

