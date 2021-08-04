Online Notarization Has Never Been So Simple!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Remote Notary Platform has embarked, bringing with it some fascinating changes! Cyberize It, LLC based out of Columbus, Ohio was designed and created by an Ohio Commissioned Notary due to the struggles...

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Remote Notary Platform has embarked, bringing with it some fascinating changes! Cyberize It, LLC based out of Columbus, Ohio was designed and created by an Ohio Commissioned Notary due to the struggles which she faced performing the Remote Notarizations. Streamlining and changing the process flows to better facilitate the notarization, makes this the most user-friendly platform for both customers and notaries to facilitate notarizations.

Don't just Notarize It, Cyberize It!

The implementation of well-known technology vendors, such as Zoom Video Communications and Adobe Sign, create a broad-spectrum awareness of the technical aspects needed to streamline the process. This means you can notarize a document, with ONLY your cell phone, no matter where you are physically standing in the world! Also noteworthy, Cyberize It can facilitate online notarizations for clients who do not have a Social Security Number.

The legalization of Remote Online Notarization started with the State of Virginia in 2012 and has expanded to allow notaries in 38 States to perform these international notarial acts. With over 1 billion notarial acts performed within the United States per year, Cyberize It's accessibility to a "local notary" and ease of use will make our Notaries more accessible to the client.

When a consumer starts a notarization, simply upload your document(s), schedule an appointment, verify your identification through knowledge-based questions and id certification, then once these steps have been completed connect with a notary and sign the documents utilizing electronic signatures. Every notary on the platform has an electronic notary seal which is applied to the document and once this is completed the document is encrypted to prevent any further alterations.

Notarization can be done within minutes of uploading, or the client can schedule for a time that works best for them. The client can also find notaries with special skills, such as location, type of notary or even language skills of the notary. Cyberize It can also facilitate the notarization for Apostles.

Fees are based upon Notary Signatures; the first signature is $27, and each additional notary signature is $10. Witnesses can be added for a fee of $5.00 per witness. There are also service fees based upon the number of documents uploaded. A One (1) Notary Signature document will cost the client $37.00.

Setup your notarization today http://cyberizeit.com

Join as a Notary: https://notary.cyberizeit.com/join-our-notary-family/

Contact Information:Cyberize It, LLC Columbus, OH 614-368-1106 support@cyberizeit.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-notarization-has-never-been-so-simple-301347321.html

SOURCE Cyberize It, LLC